The Istanbul State Opera and Ballet (IDOB) will bring the beloved ballet “Romeo and Juliet” back to the stage, offering audiences a renewed encounter with one of the most moving love stories in classical repertoire.

The production will be performed Feb. 25, 26 and 28, 2026, at the Atatürk Cultural Center’s Türk Telekom Opera Hall in Istanbul.

Inspired by William Shakespeare’s timeless tragedy, which has influenced centuries of artistic expression, the ballet comes to life through the powerful score of Sergei Prokofiev. Considered one of the most compelling interpretations of the story in the performing arts, Prokofiev’s composition holds a distinctive place in the classical ballet canon, celebrated for both its choreographic richness and musical depth.

Set against the backdrop of two feuding families, the pure yet forbidden love of Romeo and Juliet unfolds in a sweeping visual and auditory spectacle. Since its premiere, the work has been regarded as one of ballet’s most successful storytelling achievements, blending themes of love, passion, hatred and sacrifice into an elegant aesthetic form.

The Istanbul State Opera and Ballet’s staging will feature original choreography by renowned choreographer Ricardo Amarante, created specifically for the company’s dancers. The production combines the technical precision of classical ballet with dramatic narrative expression, offering audiences an immersive theatrical experience within the striking setting of the Atatürk Cultural Center (AKM).