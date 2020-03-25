The Royal Opera House in London has announced that it has opened select recordings in its opera and ballet performances archive for free for those stuck at home due to the coronavirus outbreak.
Mass gatherings, festivals and concerts are being canceled due to the COVID-19 outbreak, which has spread all over the world and was declared a pandemic by the World Health Organization (WHO).
The Royal Opera House has canceled all its events and closed its doors to its audience due to the outbreak.
“In this uncertain time, and as productions and events are postponed at the Royal Opera House and around the world, we have created a schedule of free broadcasts and live content that audiences can access for free anywhere, anytime across the globe, bringing both ballet and opera to every home and every device,” the Royal Opera House said.
Currently, the Royal Opera House has made the recordings of 14 performances available free of charge. New performances will be added to the schedule in the coming days.
