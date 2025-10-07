The Embassy of the Kingdom of Spain in Ankara and the Honorary Consulate of Muğla will organize a charity event on Oct. 9 at 8 p.m. at Istanbul’s Atatürk Cultural Center (AKM). All ticket proceeds will be donated directly to the people of Gaza through the Turkish Red Crescent (Kızılay), highlighting solidarity amid the ongoing tragedy in the region.

The event, titled “Free As the Breeze Together As One For Palestine,” will be attended by first lady Emine Erdoğan, emphasizing the importance of unity and compassion in support of Gaza.

This flamenco performance, featuring 13 singers and dancers, celebrates the deep cultural heritage of Spain. The show offers an emotional journey through traditional flamenco styles – from the playful Guajira and heartfelt Serrana to the festive Alegrías.

The second half includes a solo guitar performance followed by the evocative Taranto and the profound Soleá, concluding with the energetic Solea por Bulería, showcasing flamenco’s rich emotional and rhythmic diversity.

The artistic direction is by the Cristina Heeren Foundation of Flamenco Art, a respected nonprofit institution in Sevilla dedicated to preserving and promoting flamenco through education since 1996. The foundation has trained over 9,000 students worldwide in singing, dance and guitar.