The Istanbul State Opera and Ballet (IDOB) will present its "World of Ballet" performance with audio descriptions for art lovers as part of its social responsibility projects carried out in collaboration with the Ministry of Culture and Tourism and the General Directorate of State Opera and Ballet.

According to a statement by IDOB, this performance, designed to support inclusivity and accessibility in the arts, will take place on Jan. 12 at Kadıköy Süreyya Opera House

The performance, organized by the Istanbul State Opera and Ballet in collaboration with the Audio Description Association, aims to provide a unique opportunity for individuals with disabilities to experience ballet. This initiative is not limited to people with visual impairments but also includes those with hearing and physical disabilities, ensuring a wider audience can engage with the art.

For visually impaired audience members, an innovative audio description technology will be used during the performance. Through headphones, the movements, facial expressions, and atmospheric details of the scene will be conveyed by the voice of Emine Kolivar, offering a vivid and detailed portrayal of the ballet’s visual aspects.

Additionally, the dialogue sections of the performance will be translated into sign language by Şebnem Şen, the vice president of the Turkish Federation for the Deaf, who will be volunteering for this purpose.

Ballet world exploration

Before the performance, attendees can engage with the world of ballet on a deeper level. At 11:30 a.m. on the day of the event, visitors can explore costumes in the foyer and learn more about the ballet world firsthand.

For the first time, a "tactile path" has been created from Kadıköy Square to the Süreyya Opera House to support independent access for visually impaired individuals, along with guiding routes installed throughout the venue.

The "Bale Dünyası" performance will feature excerpts from both iconic and classic ballet pieces. Audiences will enjoy scenes from "The Nutcracker (featuring Drosselmayer and Colombine)" and "Sleeping Beauty (with Puss in Boots and the White Cat)," as well as other well-known works such as "Le Corsaire Pas De Deux," "Giselle, "The Dying Swan," "Sleeping Beauty (featuring Little Red Riding Hood and the Wolf)," "Don Quixote Pas De Deux" and a touch of Turkish culture with “Karagöz and Hacivat.”

The performance also showcases a special children's ballet choreographed by Çiğdem Erkaya Öztürk and Deniz Özaydın. The narrative of the performance will be delivered by Mert Aksu, along with ballet instructor Tunca Bakan.