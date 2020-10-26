The Ministry of Culture and Tourism will allow private theater companies to perform on the stages of state theaters, as private stages remain closed due to the coronavirus pandemic. According to a written statement from the Ministry of Culture and Tourism, the state will allocate stages to support private theaters from Dec. 1 until June 15, 2021.

Private theaters hoping to use the stages in December must submit their applications by Nov. 10. Applications for subsequent months must be submitted two months in advance at ozeltahsis@devtiyatro.gov.tr and the Turkish State Theaters (DT) will announce the recipients of the allocation for the following month on the 20th of each month.

Applications from private theaters registered with the General Directorate of Fine Arts will be evaluated in the order they are submitted online to the electronic application system. The applications e-mailed to the DT must include the script of the play. Further details are available on the DT website.