Tango Bardo, one of the most well-known tango orchestras from Argentina, and soloist Roberto Minondi are coming to Istanbul for a special show for the first time.

Tango is a dance full of sensuality that was born during the 1800s in the less favored areas of Buenos Aires, Argentina. These communities were inhabited by a rich diversity of people that included Argentines of African, indigenous and Caribbean origin. On the other hand, there were also many European immigrants who began to arrive in big waves toward the end of the century. The solemn melodies of this music offer the listener a glimpse into the lives of early Argentine immigrants. Tango later spread to the richest areas of Buenos Aires.

The concert, which will take place as part of the "tanGO TO Istanbul" tango festival, has been prepared as a one-day special show to take place on April 10 at Atatürk Cultural Center (AKM).

Argentinian tango orchestra Tango Bardo performing. (Photo courtesy of Atatürk Cultural Center)

The AKM was opened on Oct. 29, 2021, by President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan as a giant art complex, including an opera hall with 2000-capacity, a theater with a capacity of 805, a gallery, a multipurpose hall, a children's art center, a music platform and a music recording studio, an art specialization library, a mini-movie theater and a design shop.

The orchestra will be accompanied by Lucas Furno on violin, Juan Miguens on double bass, Hugo Hoffmann on piano, and Mauricio Jost on bandoneon.

World champion dancers, including Facundo Pinero and Vanesa Villalba, will be dancing at the show.