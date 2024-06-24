Nilay Tahiroğlu, a talented ballet dancer from Ankara State Opera and Ballet, danced her way to a silver medal at the 17th Korea International Ballet Competition in Seoul, South Korea.

Competing against 500 dancers from around the world, Tahiroğlu secured second place.

The competition, which took place from June 20-23, was chaired by Tan Sağtürk, the General Director of Turkish State Opera and Ballet.

This latest accolade adds to Tahiroğlu's impressive track record in international competitions.

Before her success in Seoul, she had clinched first place in the "Seniors" category at the 6th Istanbul International Ballet Competition.

Earlier this year, she also secured second place in the adult category at the International Ballet Competition in Moscow in February.

Tahiroğlu's consistent achievements underscore not only her exceptional talent and dedication but also highlight the strong training and artistic excellence promoted by institutions such as Ankara State Opera and Ballet under the leadership of figures like Tan Sağtürk.