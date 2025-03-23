The general director of the State Opera and Ballet, Tan Sağtürk, emphasized the significance of renowned artists' participation in the International Ephesus Opera and Ballet Festival, stating that it has attracted global attention, positioning Türkiye as a prime cultural destination.

In an interview with Anadolu Agency (AA), Sağtürk highlighted that the festival will be held at the stunning Ephesus Ancient Theatre, known for its remarkable atmosphere, which will provide a unique experience for art lovers.

Now in its eighth year, the festival has seen growing popularity each year. This time, Sağtürk explained, a more intense program has been created, featuring three operas, two ballets, a musical and a children's opera. He expressed pride in Türkiye's role as a host to major festivals in opera and ballet, including the International Istanbul Opera and Ballet Festival, the International Ephesus Opera and Ballet Festival, the International Aspendos Opera and Ballet Festival, and others, highlighting the country’s rich cultural diversity.

Tan Sağtürk, the general director of the State Opera and Ballet of Türkiye, poses in front of the historical Ephesus monument, Izmir, western Türkiye, March 21, 2025. (AA Photo)

The festival’s contribution to tourism was also a key point for Sağtürk, who noted that restoration work at the Ephesus Ancient Theatre is being carried out under the guidance of the Ministry of Culture and Tourism. The restoration will ensure that artistic activities can be conducted in better conditions. Sağtürk added that the renovations will be completed before the festival begins, allowing audiences to enjoy the performances in greater comfort.

This year's festival will feature seven works performed across nine shows, according to Sağtürk. The opening performance will be Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky's "Swan Lake," followed by Carl Orff's "Carmina Burana," Mozart's "The Abduction from the Seraglio," Mikis Theodorakis' "Zorba," Verdi's "La Traviata," and the "Aşk-ı Memnu" opera. For younger audiences, Şekeronya will also be part of the program. "The festival has gained international acclaim, with artists from around the world eager to participate because we provide them with some of the most beautiful stages in the world," Sağtürk said.

He also shared that world-renowned ballet dancers Daniil Simkin, Iana Salenko and Zeljko Lucic will perform at the festival this year.

Sağtürk stressed that such prestigious events serve as a means to transform Türkiye into a cultural destination. "We want tourists visiting the Grand Bazaar to also experience the opera," he said. "These festivals play a pioneering role in promoting our country and strengthening international communication."

Addressing the differences between the Aspendos and Ephesus theatres, Sağtürk explained that while both venues are rich in artistic and historical value, they require different technical setups to host such large-scale performances. He described organizing festivals at ancient theatres as "a great privilege."

The 8th International Ephesus Opera and Ballet Festival will run from June 27 to July 13, beginning with "Swan Lake."