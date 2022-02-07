Istanbul Foundation for Culture and Arts (IKSV) and Zorlu Performing Arts Center (PSM) are preparing to bring the Zurich Ballet's production of "Anna Karenina" to Istanbul as part of the 50th-anniversary celebrations of IKSV. The performance by Zurich Ballet, one of the leading ballet ensembles of contemporary times, will meet Istanbulite enthusiasts at Zorlu PSM on June 27-28.

A photo of a scene from the ballet "Anna Karenina" performed by dancers from the Zurich Ballet. (Courtesy of IKSV)

The Zurich Ballet, Switzerland’s largest professional ballet company, always makes a big impact with its productions. The ensemble, which undertakes most of the season program of the Zurich Opera, also tours all over the world. The troupe, which was a guest of the Istanbul Music Festival with two unforgettable performances in 2012, regularly collaborates with famous choreographers such as William Forsythe, Sol Leon/Paul Lightfoot, Jiri Kylian, Mats Ek and Crystal Pite, as well as award-winning artistic director Christian Spuck. With "Anna Karenina," the ensemble will offer the audience a feast for the eyes that has been missed for many years.

Adapted for the stage from Leo Tolstoy's namesake work, "Anna Karenina" stands out with its choreography, mostly based on Neoclassical dance, by choreographer Spuck, its flamboyant costumes, contemporary stage design, music including pieces by Sergei Rachmaninoff and Witold Lutoslawski and magnificent performances by the Zurich Ballet dancers.

The tickets for the performance will go on sale from Feb. 14. Enthusiasts may buy their tickets through passo.com.tr and from the IKSV main box office every day between 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. except Sundays. Tickets for the show will be sold for TL 200, 350, 550, 650 and 700 ($14.75 to $51.64). Student tickets will be TL 10 as part of the Eczacıbaşı Young Ticket project.

"Anna Karenina" will be performed by the Zurich Ballet, known for its magnificent productions and flawless performances, on the Zorlu PSM Turkcell Stage with the special sponsorship of Palo Alto Networks, the world's leading cybersecurity company, the support of Turkish Airlines and in collaboration with Pro-Helvetia.