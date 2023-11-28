The renowned English musician and composer, also the co-founder of the rock band Pink Floyd bassist George Roger Waters, was gifted the jersey of the Club Deportivo Palestino, established by Palestinians in the country, during his visit to Chile.

According to a post on the football club's social media account, club officials gifted Waters a jersey featuring the map of Palestine.

Expressing gratitude to Waters for his support toward Palestine amid Israel's relentless bombing in the Gaza Strip, club officials said: "While he was in Chile, we visited the British artist and presented him with the most beautiful jersey in the world. We are grateful to you for supporting Palestine and for amplifying the voice of the people."

George Roger Waters, legendary lead vocalist and guitarist of Pink Floyd performed concerts at the Monumental Stadium on Nov. 25-26 as part of his world tour.

Throughout his concerts, Waters showed support for Palestine, leading to some accounts supporting Israel labeling him as "anti-Semitic."

The "Club Deportivo Palestino" football team was founded by Palestinians living in Chile.

Established in 1920 by around 500,000 Palestinians who migrated to Chile in the 1900s, Club Deportivo Palestino holds a significant position in Chilean football. The club has secured two championships in 1955 and 1958.

Most of these immigrant populations, formerly citizens of the Ottoman Empire, are referred to as "Los Turcos" in their new country because of their origins.