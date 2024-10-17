George Roger Waters, the English musician and composer known as a founding member of the world-renowned rock band Pink Floyd, expressed his gratitude to President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and the Turkish people. This response came after a video shared by the Republic of Türkiye's Directorate of Communications, marking the first anniversary of Israel's ongoing attacks on Palestine.

President Erdoğan had previously thanked Waters for sharing the video on his social media account. In a subsequent post on X (formerly Twitter), journalist Ragıp Soylu noted Erdoğan’s gratitude toward Waters for sharing the video on Gaza. In his reply, Waters emphasized that it was Türkiye and its people who should be thanked for standing as a united voice against the genocide of their Palestinian brothers. He described the film as "clever, empathetic, beautiful and real," predicting it would be remembered in 2040. He concluded his message with heartfelt thanks to Türkiye.

The video shared by the directorate highlighted both the genocide in Palestinian territories and Türkiye's stance against these actions, further underlining the country’s commitment to solidarity with the Palestinian cause.