The Rahmi M. Koç Museum in Istanbul recently became the focal point of a groundbreaking international initiative, as it hosted the second event of the CULTURATI Project, backed by the European Commission's Horizon Europe Program. Gathering more than 80 influencers spanning civil society, academia, art and technology sectors, the event marked a pivotal moment in advancing Europe's cultural and artistic landscape.

As a vital component of the CULTURATI consortium, the Rahmi M. Koç Museum is poised to pioneer innovative visitor experiences, leveraging personalized tour routes and interactive games fueled by cutting-edge technologies and artificial intelligence. With 14 partner organizations spanning Germany, Finland, Spain, Italy, Türkiye and the U.K., and coordinated by Bilkent University, the project aims to champion Europe's cultural heritage and bolster its creative and artistic production ecosystem. The event, held on April 19, heralded Türkiye's museum sector into a new era of immersive and enriching cultural experiences.

Among the participants of the event were representatives from partner universities, civil society organizations and technology companies, along with diplomats and cultural attaches from relevant countries, representatives from museums and art foundations, academics and members of the press.

Türkiye leads 1st multinational project

The project titled CULTURATI, "Customized Games and Routes for Cultural Heritage and Arts," stands out as the first multinational project coordinated by a Turkish organization. It’s part of the Culture, Creativity, and Inclusive Societies Cluster within the Horizon Program, which is the world's largest civil research and innovation initiative supported by the European Commission. The primary aim of the project is to establish an inclusive cultural heritage and art ecosystem. This will be achieved by offering a global platform where artists, institutions, and individuals from across Europe can contribute content.

1st implementation in Istanbul

As part of the project, applications that enhance visitor experiences using the Internet of Things (IoT), sensors, artificial intelligence, cloud and mobile technologies will be implemented in open or closed space-based museums, art galleries, art fairs, biennial events, historical buildings and city centers. The Rahmi M. Koç Museum, Türkiye's unique industrial museum collaborating with the CULTURATI Project consortium, is preparing to introduce diverse applications. These will include interactive and personalized tour routes, in addition to visitor and capacity management.

Shared platform for institutions

Rahmi M. Koç Museum General Manager Mine Sofuoğlu expressed excitement about being part of the project, emphasizing that technology allows for innovative approaches in the field of culture and art, as in all areas. Highlighting the importance of a visitor-centered museum approach, Sofuoğlu stated, "I believe that the CULTURATI project will not only contribute to tourism but also encourage visitors to engage more closely with cultural heritage and art. Through this platform, a digital connection is established between cultural institutions, content creators and visitors. We are proud to pioneer this unique experience for visitors of all ages with our collection of over 16,000 artifacts."

Inspiration behind it

Project coordinator Eda Gürel from Bilkent University emphasized that Mine Sofuoğlu, the Director of Istanbul Rahmi M. Koç Museum, is the inspiration behind CULTURATI. Having met Mine Sofuoğlu years ago, Dr. Gürel stated, "I was inspired by her special attention to the museum's guests and her customized tours designed according to visitors' interests. These personalized experiences and narratives, along with the games and routes, gave birth to CULTURATI."