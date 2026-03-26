Dawud al-Ta’i (d. 781) was, in many ways, Sufism rendered in human form. To trace his life is to map the Sufi path: its methods, its meanings and its destination. Yet, he was no ordinary mystic. Having studied under the direct supervision of Imam Abu Hanifa, he could have had a brilliant scholarly career. However, as the tradition recounts, he famously cast his books into the Euphrates, choosing the rigors of practice over the comforts of theory.

At the heart of the Sufi path lie three simple yet rigorous principles, which can be called the “Triad of Less”: eat less, sleep less and speak less. To the Sufi, the self (nafs) is the ultimate adversary; to tame it, one must starve it of its most basic fuels. This asceticism is rooted in a profound understanding of human nature. Its inherent weakness and fragility and a limitless desire that can never be satiated by worldly gain, regardless of its magnitude. Rather than attempting to satiate and strengthen the self, one chooses to tame it, ensuring that no worldly pleasure or obstacle holds power over them. As the early masters of the path articulated, “Sufism teaches that you own nothing and nothing owns you.” For the contemporary reader, this ancient Sufi wisdom finds a striking parallel in a well-known maxim from the film "Fight Club": “The things you own end up owning you.” By choosing to own nothing – rejecting both material wealth and worldly status – the Sufi maintains only the minimum required for survival. This radical detachment ensures that neither the body nor the soul is held captive by earthly dependencies. It is an act of liberation for the soul, a stripping away of the transient so that the heart may remain fixed upon the eternal.

Dawud al-Ta’i stands as a preeminent exemplar of this ascetic ideal. First, he cast away his books, trading intellectual speculation for lived devotion. Seeking to eliminate all distractions, he eventually withdrew from society entirely. He even avoided the communal space of the mosque, fearing that social interactions would occupy his heart and mind. Confining himself to a modest inherited home, he remained unmarried, candidly acknowledging that he could never fulfill the worldly responsibilities of providing for a family.

Relying on this modest inheritance and his radical commitment to asceticism, Dawud al-Ta’i never had to seek a worldly livelihood. This financial independence allowed him to dedicate his existence entirely to the purification of the nafs and the meticulous refinement of the soul. The inherited house in which he lived was so dilapidated that its ceiling was on the verge of collapse. When a concerned visitor warned him of a dangerous crack above his head, Dawud replied: “I have lived beneath this roof for so long, yet I have noticed neither the crack nor the ceiling.” He then cautioned his visitor: “Our predecessors used to despise the unnecessary look as much as they did unnecessary talk.”

Excessive speech is discouraged in the Sufi tradition, as it is believed to leave a lasting mark upon the heart; where there is an abundance of talk, there is an inevitable risk of falsehood, futile discussion and the squandering of time. Thus, one must speak less to guard the soul from these repercussions. Similarly, consuming more than enough is seen to fuel a robust desire for the material world; one must eat less to desire less. While sleep is not a distraction in itself, it represents a state of unawareness, a gateway to idleness. Therefore, one must sleep less to avoid the traps of laziness and spiritual heedlessness.

While this triad – eating less, sleeping less, and speaking less – is almost recognized as the foundational framework of the Sufi path, Dawud al-Ta’i draws our attention to an equally vital “less”: To look less!

While Dawud’s warning against the “unnecessary look” certainly included the act of staring – as seen in his rebuke of a visitor who gazed at him too long – it primarily targeted the visual consumption of distractions: Crowds, material objects and worldly events. Just as excessive speech leaves a mark upon the heart, the acts of seeing – the same logic applies to hearing – leave indelible imprints upon the mind. Every unnecessary sensory input is like a stone cast into still water, disturbing the quietude. This is why some Sufis, conversely, encouraged sleep; it is sometimes better to sleep than to be distracted. At the very least, one would enjoy a simpler, more serene sleep.

In an age of constant scrolling and jumping from one app to another, the modern mind can deeply relate to this idea. One cannot help but see and hear too much to even recollect their thoughts, let alone focus on the inner soul. Looking and listening can and should be intentional. One must exert control over their eyes and ears, or they will inevitably be controlled by what they see and hear. Consequently, Dawud’s warning to “look less” is perhaps more relevant today than ever before.