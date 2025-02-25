Renowned globally as the "Master of Calligraphers," Hasan Çelebi, who passed away at the age of 88 in Istanbul, left an indelible mark on places of worship across various regions.

Born in 1937 in the village of Inci, in the Oltu district of Erzurum, Çelebi memorized the Quran during his primary school years while learning to read and write. In 1954, he moved to Istanbul for religious education, attending Üçbaş and Çinili madrassas for Arabic and religious studies. By 1956, he was appointed as a muezzin at the Mihrimah Sultan Mosque in Üsküdar.

After completing his military service between 1957 and 1958, Çelebi began serving as an imam at the Nasuhi Mehmed Efendi Mosque in Üsküdar. Following the 1960 coup, he relocated to the Yusufeli district in Artvin to continue his role as a muezzin. In 1963, he returned to Istanbul and resumed his duties as an imam at the Mehmed Said Efendi Mosque in Üsküdar. The following year, he was transferred to the Şeyh Mosque, where he served for a decade before being appointed to the Selami Ali Efendi Mosque. Çelebi dedicated many years to this mosque before voluntarily retiring in 1987.

Dedication to calligraphy

At the age of 24, Çelebi embarked on his journey into the art of calligraphy, seeking to refine his skills under the tutelage of the era's most esteemed masters. He received instruction in Thuluth and Naskh scripts from calligrapher Hamid Aytaç and studied Ta'liq and Riq'a scripts under Kemal Batanay, obtaining certifications in these styles. His mastery extended beyond national borders through mosque inscriptions, private calligraphy collections and exhibitions.

In 1981, Çelebi was commissioned to write inscriptions for the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) in Jeddah. Two years later, in 1983, he was tasked with restoring the inscriptions of Al-Masjid an-Nabawi in Medina (The Prophet's Mosque).

International recognition

Çelebi's inaugural solo exhibition was held in 1982 at the Research Centre for Islamic History, Art and Culture (IRCICA). Subsequent exhibitions took place in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, in 1984 and in Amman, Jordan, in 1985, upon the invitation of Prince Hassan bin Talal.

In 1987, he spent a year in Saudi Arabia, crafting the inscriptions for the newly reconstructed Quba Mosque. The Malaysia Islamic Cultural Centre invited him in 1992 to conduct seminars and host an exhibition in Kuala Lumpur. By 1994, he celebrated his 30th year in calligraphy with a special exhibition.

Beginning in 1976, Çelebi dedicated himself to teaching calligraphy, granting certifications to nearly 100 students from diverse regions worldwide. Following in the footsteps of his mentor, Hamid Aytaç, he became one of the most prolific calligraphy instructors.

Among his significant works are the restored dome inscriptions of the Sultan Ahmed Mosque, the dome inscription of the Hırka-i Şerif Mosque and contributions to the Quba Mosque, Masjid al-Qiblatayn and Al-Masjid an-Nabawi in Medina. His artistry also graces the Islamic Medical Center in Kuwait, a mosque in the Netherlands, the Pforzheim Fatih Mosque in Germany, the Juma Mosque in South Africa and the Almaty Central Mosque in Kazakhstan.

Notably, Çelebi shares both his name and profession with a celebrated calligrapher, Hasan Çelebi, who worked during the era of Suleiman the Magnificent. The earlier Hasan Çelebi is renowned for his inscriptions in mosques such as Süleymaniye, Selimiye and Rüstem Pasha.

A lifetime devoted to art

Throughout his nearly 60-year artistic career, Çelebi remained steadfast in his dedication to calligraphy. His final major projects included significant contributions to both the Grand Çamlıca Mosque in Istanbul and the Sri Sendayan Mosque in Malaysia.

Honored with both the Necip Fazıl Respect Award and the Presidential Grand Award in Culture and Arts, Çelebi was globally recognized as "Reis-ül Hattatin" ("Chief of Calligraphers"). In a 2019 interview with Anadolu Agency (AA), he humbly reflected on this title: "I am grateful for the public's appreciation. However, I do not view myself as someone who has attained a special status because of this title. If I have served this nation and its culture, it was my duty as a citizen. Serving this nation is every citizen's responsibility. It seems I had the capability to do so. I do not see this as a distinction."

In 2020, graffiti artist Muhammed Emin Türkmen transformed Çelebi's calligraphy of the 40th verse of Surah An-Naml, "This is by the grace of my Lord," into a mural on a 130-square-meter wall opposite the Iskender Pasha Mosque in Trabzon. Türkmen completed the piece in 2.5 days, utilizing approximately 20 kilograms (44 pounds) of paint in six different colors.

Documenting a legacy

The documentary "Hattın İzinde Bir Ömür" ("A Lifetime in Pursuit of Calligraphy") chronicles the life of the master artist. Premiered at the Bağlarbaşı Congress and Culture Center, the film narrates his journey from childhood through his lifelong dedication to the art of calligraphy, featuring insights from Çelebi himself, his close associates, and his students.

Çelebi's unwavering commitment to preserving and promoting the art of calligraphy, through his work and mentorship, has solidified his status as a monumental figure in the world of Islamic art.