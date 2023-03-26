With an expert flick of a gilt-covered paint brush, a craftswoman puts the finishing touches to commemorative mugs marking the first coronation of a British monarch in 70 years.

Just six weeks before King Charles III is crowned at Westminster Abbey on May 6, historic English pottery makers are working flat out to meet the demand for fine bone china souvenirs.

"You just feel so proud. There's been nothing like this since the queen's coronation," said Gary Fraser, production manager at Duchess China 1888 in the central English city of Stoke-on-Trent, home of the country's pottery industry.

Artwork for fine bone china designed to commemorate the coronation of Britain's King Charles III is pictured at Duchess China 1888 in Longton, Longton, U.K., March 20, 2023. (AFP Photo)

Fraser, 57, whose father and grandfather also worked on pottery, remembers them coming home with commemorative pieces from previous royal occasions such as Queen Elizabeth II's silver jubilee marking her 25th year on the throne in 1977.

"You get a sense of being part of history. People will pass these things on to their grandkids," said Fraser.

Established in 1888 in Longton, one of the six towns that make up the city of Stoke-on-Trent, Duchess China has been making fine bone china for over 130 years.

Samples for commemorative fine bone china line a shelf in Longton, Longton, U.K., March 20, 2023. (AFP Photo)

The commemorative plates, mugs and other items Duchess China is making now were inspired by items produced in 1937 for the coronation of his grandfather King George VI.

The bold red, white and blue design incorporates the Tudor crown of English monarchs from the time of Henry VIII with the words "God Save The King" in large gold letters.

Produced using meticulous techniques honed over generations, each piece will go through the hands of over 20 craftspeople before it is finished.