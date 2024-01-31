In the history of modern culture, the institutional emergence of art galleries has made significant contributions to the formation of the art market by accelerating the production and circulation of works of art on a global scale. Especially toward the end of the 19th century, the shift of art from the monopoly of the palaces and the state to the private taste of the bourgeoisie brought about a transformation that triggered the emergence of galleries.

Art galleries have evolved beyond mere spaces for displaying artworks, becoming dynamic components of the art world. The formation and growth of the art market have allowed artists to reach wider audiences, attracting the interest of collectors and art enthusiasts. This process has increased the potential of art to create social interaction and value.

In art history, gallery figures shaping the market play a crucial role alongside artists and art movements. Among these figures, art dealers who create turning points stand out. One widely acknowledged figure who initiated modern gallery practices in Europe towards the end of the 19th century is Paul Durand-Ruel. Another significant figure who played a crucial role in the United States is Alfred Stieglitz (1864-1946), who contributed momentum to American gallery practices and promoted both European and American art.

Another trailblazer in American gallery practices is Leo Castelli, who supported American art during the dominance of European art and highlighted abstract expressionism and pop art. Leo Castelli's influence contributed to the increased recognition and value of American art on the international stage.

Larry Gagosian has secured a significant place among these prominent figures. Gagosian has embraced a service-oriented approach focused on local and customer relationships on a global scale, operating in leading art centers worldwide. The artists and artworks featured in Gagosian's gallery have gained broad acceptance among collectors. This success is rooted in the strategies and methods implemented by Gagosian in the art market.

The interactions, inspirations and strategies developed by these prominent figures have made significant contributions to the evolution of the art world. For example, the art dealer Joseph Duveen, whom Gagosian admires, was a renowned British gallery owner in the 20th century. Duveen carefully evaluated the fact that the origin of art was in Europe while new wealth resided in America, successfully marketing European art to wealthy American collectors and private museums.

Innovative pioneers

Joseph Duveen: Born as a Dutch Jew and completing his life as a British Lord, Duveen was a prominent art dealer. Selling European Renaissance and classical works to wealthy Americans, he signed million-dollar deals, collaborated with major collectors like Mellon, Bache and Rockefeller and significantly contributed to the appreciation of art in America. His success was not only in discovering artists but also in possessing deep art knowledge, influential attitudes and the ability to impress billionaires.

D.H. Kahnweiler: Playing a compelling role, Kahnweiler introduced cubist artists, particularly collaborating with the genius Picasso for over half a century. Kahnweiler's gallery gained a notable position in art by hosting important artists such as Braque, Matisse, Derain, Vlaminck, Klee, Gris and Masson.

Peggy Guggenheim: Peggy Guggenheim is acknowledged for assembling a modern art collection considered a significant museum in Europe today. Between 1938 and 1947, she brought together selected examples from major art movements such as Cubism, Surrealism and abstract American Expressionism. This collection met a wide audience for the first time at the 1948 Venice Biennale.

Sidney Janis: Discovering his passion for art after involvement in vaudeville groups and shirt production during his youth, Sidney Janis made a 103-piece donation to MoMA in 1967, reaching a value of over $100 million. Opening his gallery at 52, he collected works from Parisian school artists and played a role as an art writer and exhibition organizer. Janis actively worked in his gallery until his death at 93, earning recognition as the "Duyen Gallery of New York."

Leo Castelli: Born in Trieste in 1907, Leo Castelli fled from the Nazis and settled in New York in 1941. Casting a significant impact on the avant-garde art market with the "French and American Young Painters" exhibition at Sidney Janis's gallery in 1950, Castelli courageously opened the Castelli Gallery at the age of 50 in 1957. The gallery's initial success came with exhibitions featuring Jasper Johns and Rauschenberg. Discovering artists like Roy Lichtenstein, Andy Warhol and James Rosenquist during the rise of Pop Art in the 1960s, Castelli's gallery became renowned for introducing Pop Art to Europe and witnessing the birth of minimalism. Despite his fame challenging boundaries, Castelli passed away at 91 in 1999.

Arne Glimcher: Arnold "Arne" Glimcher is the founder of The Pace Gallery, which is considered one of the most influential galleries in the United States. Glimcher, who received education at the Massachusetts College of Art and Design and Boston University, established the Pace Gallery in Boston in 1960. Later, he expanded the empire to include six galleries, four in New York and one in Beijing and Hong Kong. Representing contemporary artists such as Chuck Close, Tara Donovan, David Hockney, Maya Lin and Kiki Smith, the gallery also represents the heirs of artists like Pablo Picasso, Agnes Martin, Ad Reinhardt and Alexander Calder. Glimcher, who is currently the president of Pace Gallery, worked closely with artists such as Jean Dubuffet, Robert Rauschenberg, Louise Nevelson and Lucas Samaras throughout his career.

Thaddaeus Ropac: Thaddaeus Ropac, born in 1960, is a famous Austrian gallerist. Opening his gallery in Salzburg at 23, Ropac now represents over 60 international artists. He started his passion for art with a school trip to the Vienna Art Museum and an internship with Joseph Beuys. Ropac also connected with young artists in New York. His gallery hosts significant Austrian artists as well as international stars. Collaborating with the Robert Mapplethorpe Foundation, Ropac invites famous names to be guest curators for exhibitions and has donated works from his collection to museums. In 2012, he converted a factory into a gallery in Paris, focusing on a location easily accessible to Parisians.

Jeffrey Deitch: Born in 1952 in Connecticut, Jeffrey Deitch is an art dealer. He served as the director of the Los Angeles Museum of Contemporary Art (MOCA) from 2010 to 2013. Deitch began his education at Harvard, graduating with a Master's degree in 1978. Starting his art career in 1972, he opened a gallery in a hotel lounge in Massachusetts and sold all the artworks within the first week.

Between 1979 and 1988, Deitch worked at the John Weber Gallery in SoHo and during the same period, he took on editorial and managerial roles at Flash Art magazine. From 1988 to 1996, he provided art dealer services to private collectors. In 1996, Deitch opened the Deitch Projects gallery in SoHo, showcasing artists such as Vanessa Beecroft, Jocelyn Taylor, Nari Ward and Marika Mori.

Deitch gained recognition in the New York art scene in the 1980s through his involvement with street art and graffiti. While supporting young artists like Kehinde Wiley and Cecily Brown, he collaborated with well-known figures such as Keith Haring and Jeff Koons. Deitch Projects closed down in 2010 when Deitch assumed the management of MOCA. Additionally, he separated from the committee determining the authenticity of Jean Michel Basquiat's estate, his close friend.