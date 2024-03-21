Archaeologists assert that the discovery of stone ornaments adorning the mouths and ears of skeletons at an ancient burial site in southeast Türkiye, dating back 11,000 years, serves as evidence of humans engaging in body piercing and contemplating self-image since prehistoric epochs.

Although small, thin and pointed stones have been found on several digs in the Fertile Crescent, which includes parts of modern-day Türkiye, Mardin and Iraq, where ancient humans settled to farm, it was not known what they were used for – until now.

"None of them have ever been found on the bodies in their original locations," said Emma Louise Baysal, a professor of archaeology at Ankara University, who co-authored an article on the ornaments.

But at the Boncuklu Tarla (Beaded Field) in-site, "we have them all on the skeletons very close to the ear holes, to the lips," she said, allowing experts to conclude for the first time they would definitely be used as piercings.

Some wear on the lower teeth of the skulls also showed that the individuals would have had lower lip piercings when alive.

An archaeologist works at a grave where a stone bead was excavated at Boncuklu Tarla in Mardin province, southeastern Türkiye, 2023. (Reuters Photo)

"I think it shows we share similar concerns with how we look and that these people were also thinking hard about how they presented themselves to the world," she said.

The site was established around 11,000 years ago by a group of hunter-gatherers who gradually settled. Excavations are continuing at Boncuklu Tarla, named after local farmers who found thousands of beads, and where over 100,000 artifacts have been unearthed to date.

The excavations not only show how early societies formed but also shine a light on striking similarities between modern humans and Neolithic people, highlighting lives we can empathize with, Baysal said.

"When you put on ornaments, particularly on your face, you can't see them; other people can see them. And you're projecting an image to other people."

"It shows that we are, in many ways, very similar."