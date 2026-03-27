The “Turkic World Publishing Congress,” hosted by the General Directorate of Libraries and Publications under the Ministry of Culture and Tourism, opened this week at a hotel in Ankara, bringing together publishers, authors, translators and academics from across the Turkic world.

The opening program featured a musical performance reflecting the shared cultural heritage of Turkic communities.

The congress aims to explore the role of publishing in preserving cultural memory, disseminating knowledge and fostering interaction between societies. Organizers said the event seeks to strengthen a shared vision in publishing across Turkic countries, expand opportunities for international cooperation and improve industry standards.

140 participants from 10 countries

Speaking at the opening, Culture and Tourism Deputy Minister Gökhan Yazgı highlighted publishing’s crucial role in safeguarding the common memory and ensuring the continuity of cultural heritage within the Turkic world.

“Publishing is among the strongest cultural bonds connecting the Turkic world,” Yazgı said. “Activities in publishing, conducted along the axes of shared language, literature and culture, strengthen mutual understanding among Turkic communities in different regions, expand opportunities for cooperation and contribute to cultivating a shared awareness of the future.”

Yazgı noted that the congress, organized under the motto “Together for the Future,” reflects the Turkic world’s commitment to collective action and collaborative cultural production.

He described the congress as a significant platform for developing new ideas and long-term partnerships. “Over the three-day congress, we will evaluate innovative projects with 140 participants from 10 countries across six committees, covering topics from sectoral structures to content and product development, intellectual property and translation support. Together, we will develop strategic approaches and hold productive consultations,” he said.

Highlighting the ministry’s longstanding cooperation in publishing across the Turkic world, Yazgı said that through the TEDA program, 368 works from 81 publishers in Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan and Uzbekistan have received translation and publishing support since 2005.

Ankara to highlight cultural role

Ankara Governor Vasip Şahin, also speaking at the opening, acknowledged the global challenges of the current era and said the Turkic world possesses the expertise to contribute to addressing them.

Expressing satisfaction over Ankara’s designation as the 2026 Tourism Capital of the Turkic World Şahin said: “Ankara will make the most of this opportunity as a tourism capital. The Ministry of Culture and Tourism has significant programs and initiatives in place. As the governor’s office, we will both participate in these programs and support them as much as possible.”

Şahin added that Ankara’s universities provide strong infrastructure for such initiatives and that the city has sufficient cultural resources to support them. “We are pleased to contribute to these efforts and assist wherever we can,” he said.