An exceptional bronze medallion with a portrait of Ottoman Sultan Mehmed II, famously known for his conquest of Istanbul in 1453, will be put on auction in London in May.

The rare artifact will go under the hammer at the Bonhams auction house in London this May, with an estimated value of up to £2 million ($2.5 million).

This remarkable artifact is believed to be the earliest known portrait of the Ottoman sultan made by a Western artist.

Lost for centuries, the medallion resurfaced in 2000 during a sale of Italian Renaissance medals, capturing the attention of scholars and collectors alike.

The medal bears the inscription in Latin, "Great Prince, Great Emir, Sultan Mehmet Effendi," embellishing its edges.

Notably, the absence of any design or inscription on the reverse of the medal, coupled with its compact size and smooth surface, suggests that it may have served as a personal talisman for the sultan, symbolizing its profound significance.

Despite diligent examination, no signature or mark identifying the creator of the medal has been found.

Oliver White, the head of Islamic and Indian art at Bonhams, described the medallion as a "major rediscovery," shedding light on a period in Mehmed's life.

Its significance lies not only in its rarity but also in its depiction of Mehmed before the historic conquest of Istanbul.

Mehmed II's capture of Istanbul in 1453 marked a pivotal moment in history, heralding the arrival of Islam in Europe and the end of the Byzantine Empire's millennium-long reign over the city.

Born in 1432, Mehmed II assumed the throne as the seventh ruler of the Ottoman Empire in 1451.

The medallion, measuring a mere 92mm in diameter, is believed to have been commissioned by Mehmed himself from a Renaissance artist, though the identity of the artist remains a mystery.