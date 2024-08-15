Performing at Istanbul's Festival Park Yenikapı, Jason Derulo delivered a setlist that included some of his biggest hits, such as "Swalla," "Wiggle," "Whatcha Say," "Tip Toe," "Take You Dancing," "Acapulco," "Breathing," "Cheyenne," "In My Head," "Riding Solo," "Savage Love," "Love Tonight," "Trumpets," "Don't Wanna Go Home," "Otherside" and "From The Islands."

Derulo, who had expressed that he made special preparations for his Istanbul concert, also captivated the audience with his dynamic dance performances.

Before the event, Derulo shared his excitement about delivering one of his best performances to date. "I have incredibly talented musicians and dancers in my team. We’ve put in special efforts for the Istanbul concert," Derulo stated.

Reflecting on how he has maintained his performance energy throughout his more than 10-year music career, Derulo said: "I always have the desire to improve. When I look at old concert photos and videos, I tell myself, 'I can always do better.' I’m never fully satisfied with my work. Embracing this mindset prevents you from feeling fully content and keeps you constantly eager to learn something new."

Touching on the humanitarian crises around the world, Derulo expressed: "No matter where they are, I share the pain of everyone facing internal and external pressures and those who suffer due to war. Every day, when I turn on the TV, I see bad things and people suffering. I believe in the healing power of music, so regardless of the theme of my songs, I take pride in knowing that my music can be a part of people's happiness."

Derulo, who has performed in Türkiye several times, also shared his impressions of the country, saying: "The thing I love most and always remember is the Turkish breakfast. I've never seen another country that values breakfast as much as Türkiye. Besides that, I find Turkish music very authentic and pleasing. I want to surprise people by incorporating elements of Turkish music into some of my future projects."

Commenting on the changes in the music industry, Derulo remarked: "The music industry, like everything else, is changing and evolving. Saying that music is deteriorating or not as good as it used to be makes me sound old, and I don't want to talk that way. I can say that the artistic aspect of music performance and presentation has declined to some extent, but I view the changes in music production and distribution, especially how new musicians can make their voices heard more easily through digital platforms, as a positive development."