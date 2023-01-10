The zero point of history, Göbeklitepe, achieves a signature record after receiving 850,000 visitors in 2022. Local officials expect a hike in the number of visitors as efforts are underway for the promotion of the ancient site

This is the highest number of visitors since the inauguration of the famed ancient site in southeastern Türkiye, according to officials.

Speaking to Anadolu Agency (AA), the head of Sanliurfa Archeology Museum, Celal Uludağ, said the most important aspect that distinguishes Göbeklitepe from other monuments is its 12,000-year history. "Excavations in Göbeklitepe are underway. The interest in Göbeklitepe is increasing as many areas are excavated," he added.

Uludag noted that significant steps were taken by the Culture and Tourism Ministry all over the world to promote Göbeklitepe, which is known as the world's oldest temple and dubbed the "zero point of history."

"We think that the number of visitors will continue to increase with ongoing efforts carried out to promote the ancient site," he added.

The archeological dig site is located in the province of Şanliurfa and features relics that date back 12 millenniums.

An influx of visitors to the ancient site has been observed after UNESCO named it a World Heritage site. Months after UNESCO named it a World Heritage site, Göbeklitepe was officially opened to touristic visits in 2019, which Türkiye named the "Year of Göbeklitepe" to celebrate its legacy. The famed site was discovered in 1963 by researchers from Istanbul and Chicago Universities.

In a joint work at the site since 1995, the German Archaeological Institute and Şanliurfa Museum have found T-shaped obelisks from the Neolithic era towering 3 to 6 meters (10-20 feet) high and weighing 40-60 tons.

During excavations, diverse 12,000-year-old artifacts, such as human statuettes measuring 65 centimeters (26 inches) high, were also unearthed.