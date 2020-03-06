Hamdi Çınar, an artist in northwestern Turkey's Sakarya province, transforms discarded wooden and metal objects into beautiful works of art to emphasize the potential uses for and the importance of repurposing waste.

The 44-year-old artist took an interest in art when his teacher noticed the cartoon he drew in while in primary school. After painting for years, the artist had to set his passion aside due to health problems. He studied painting at a university and soon after his recovery, he started painting again.

Over time, he started using discarded wood and metal left on the street. For the past seven years, Çınar has been contributing to art and nature by transforming his finds collected from garbage and industrial areas into works of art.

Çınar also holds exhibitions where he presents his works to art lovers.

A work by Hamdi Çınar. (AA Photo)

In an interview with Anadolu Agency (AA), Çınar said he began painting by drawing caricatures on the desks in primary school, noting that he has will always remember the charcoal his late teacher gifted him.

He said he began to draw everything he saw, even scarf patterns for his mother and relatives, adding: “You are constantly shifting to other things as the spirit changes or evolves. I was also interested in the art of calligraphy. I have been involved in sketching for a long time, and I wish I had received my education in time, but I could not.”

Emphasizing that he attaches importance to reusing waste materials, Çınar explained: “Recycling is, of course, something good. The best thing is not consuming too much. The biggest problem is unnecessary consumption because when we look around, everything is waste. Actually, my problem is with emotional waste, rather than zero waste. Objects people associate memories with. It can be anything. I am trying to do some more work with these. This practice leads to recycling. It is both enjoyable and tiring.”

He also mentioned that sometimes his friends or trainees provide materials: “Sometimes I roam around antique shops because there is another big world out there. I have the urge to turn every object I have into an artwork. Imagine, you are in an antique shop or in a junk dealer, and you got a lot of stuff. It might make you a little crazy. That is why I want a way out. Each time I say this is my last project; however, it has evolved into an exhibition.”

Hamdi Çınar uses discarded wooden and metal objects in his works. (AA Photo)

Pointing out that garbage catches his eye, Çınar added: “I see what people have thrown away. If I can carry it, I take it. I go around industrial areas. I check out almost every place. Anyone who knows me brings me anything that is not used. While everyone else gifts flowers and chocolate, they bring me objects, stones and strange things as gifts."

Pointing out the importance of efforts about zero waste, Çınar drew attention to extravagance in consumption.