Born in Istanbul in 1943, Barış Manço left an indelible mark on Turkish music with his unique style that blended rock, Anatolian motifs and folk music elements. In the 1960s, he settled in Liege, Belgium, where he pursued his artistic endeavors. Manço’s work garnered significant attention internationally. His songs were translated into numerous languages and he created over 200 compositions, touching the hearts of millions.

Barış Manço’s intellectual personality was evident through his music, television programs and his inspiring life philosophy. His program "7'den 77'ye" ("From 7 to 77"), aired on TRT, brought generations together by combining education and entertainment, highlighting his unifying and educational attributes. Beyond his artistic contributions, Manço’s charisma and wisdom left a profound impression on those who knew him, making him a respected cultural ambassador.

Commemorations

Manço’s birthday is celebrated with great affection both in Türkiye and in Belgium, where he spent many years. Fans in Belgium gathered in front of a mural dedicated to the artist in Liege. His nieces, Atlantik and Himalaya Manço, participated in the meaningful celebration, continuing to honor his memory.

Ebru Alkan Manço, the wife of Barış Manço’s late brother Savaş Manço, expressed her pride in having known him personally, stating: "It’s a unique privilege to have known him. I only wish he were here today so we could celebrate his 82nd birthday together."

Organized for the second time this year by the volunteer group İZManço, the "Sing for Peace" project once again showcased Manço’s unifying power. This year’s project, themed around Halil Ibrahim Sofrası (Halil Ibrahim Table), emphasized the importance of sharing and solidarity, featuring artists from all over Türkiye and Belgium. According to İZManço Chairperson Hülya Sağkan, the project also included performances by musicians with personal connections to Manço, such as his former backing vocalist Özlem Yüksek and bands dedicated to his music, including Full Aksesuar and Doludizgin Band.

Barış Manço enjoyed a vast fan base in Türkiye and abroad. His concerts in Europe drew full houses and his connections with people from diverse cultures, such as in Japan, solidified his status as a universal artist. Known for his warm demeanor, which especially appealed to children, Manço won the hearts of audiences of all ages. His works remain timeless and continue to resonate with listeners from every generation.

In Belgium, where he spent part of his life, his legacy is celebrated with enduring respect. The red sports car he used during his years in Liege is now displayed in Istanbul’s Barış Manço Museum, symbolizing the deep ties he maintained with both countries. Efforts like the mural in Liege and the collaborative projects between Türkiye and Belgium highlight how his art transcends borders.

After Barış Manço's passing

Barış Manço, who passed away in 1999, lives on through his unforgettable works. His death profoundly affected millions of fans both in Türkiye and around the world. The plaque presented to his wife, Lale Manço, and the commemorative events held in Belgium reaffirmed his status as an international icon. Tributes like these illustrate how his artistic and cultural influence continues to inspire new generations.

On what would have been his 82nd birthday, Barış Manço’s art and values are remembered once again. Today, his legacy continues to represent music, love and peace globally, reminding us of his unparalleled contributions to both Turkish and world culture.