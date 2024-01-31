Mario Levi, a distinguished author and communication instructor, breathed his last at 66 in Istanbul, the city he was in love with, on Wednesday.

The news of Levi's demise was announced through a post on Buart Art Sanat Atölyesi's social media account. The post expressed deep sorrow: "With profound sadness, we announce the loss of our dear teacher, the dynamic and powerful pen of our literature, the unique individual, our beloved Mario Levi. We are grateful for his contributions to literature. Our condolences go out to all his admirers and family."

Born in Istanbul in 1957, Mario Levi graduated from Saint Michel French High School in 1975 and Istanbul University with a French and Romance Philology degree in 1980. Levi penned his first story in 1975; from 1984 onward, he contributed writings to various publications.

His debut book, "Jacques Brel: A Lonely Man," was published in 1986 and in 1990, he released his first short story collection, "Not Being Able to Go to a City," earning him the Haldun Taner Short Story Award that year. Levi gained recognition with his second book, "Madame Floridis May Not Return," in 1991 and his first novel, "Our Best Love Story," in 1992.

Initiated in 1993 and completed in 1999, Levi's work "Istanbul Was a Fairy Tale" earned him the Yunus Nadi Novel Award in 2000. In addition to his career as a literary figure, Levi also engaged in French teaching, import-export, journalism, radio hosting and advertising writing. He also conducted writing creation workshops.