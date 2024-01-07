Ayla Algan, an esteemed theater and cinema actor, was laid to rest following the funeral prayer performed at Istanbul's Teşvikiye Mosque on Tuesday.

A veteran actor, she passed away on Jan. 4 at the age of 86 due to a brain hemorrhage. A ceremony was organized for Algan at the Muhsin Ertuğrul Stage. After the funeral prayer held at Teşvikiye Mosque following the midday prayer, she was buried at Aşiyan Cemetery. Many people from her admirers and the world of arts attended the funeral. Istanbul Governor Davut Gül, Şişli District Governor Ahmet Gazi Kaya, actor Zafer Algöz, musician Orhan Gencebay, actor Erdal Özyağcılar, actor Alper Kul, TV host Kerem Alışık, director Bülent Emin Yarar, actor Bennu Yıldırımlar and actor Hakan Bilgin were among those who paid their respects.

Algan was honored in the 2022 Grand Presidential Culture and Art Awards Ceremony for her contributions to theater.

"She dedicated nearly 70 years of her life to art. Her loss is not only felt within the artistic community but throughout Türkiye. Just a while ago, during our conversation here, it was mentioned that she knew English, French and Italian. She had the expertise to perform in these three languages. As I've said before, some people withdraw from the scene as they age. But she never distanced herself from this industry. She contributed greatly not only as an actress but also as a director and a mentor. She paved the way for the development of many actors," said actor Zafer Algöz.

Istanbul Governor Davut Gül said: "Our condolences, may God rest her soul. Condolences to her family and admirers. May God grant them patience."

Ayla Algan's daughter, Sevi Algan, expressed: "She was full of life; she would clean the balcony, cook, sing songs and when her student came, she would immediately say, 'Okay, now you do this too.' Her life was so full. It feels like she left a bit early for us."