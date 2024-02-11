Füruzan, whose birth name was Feruze Çerçi, a renowned modernist Turkish writer passed away on Sunday at the age of 91.

Born on Oct. 29, 1939, in Istanbul, Füruzan won the 1972 Sait Faik Story Award with her first book "Parasız Yatılı" ("Free Boarding School").

Füruzan's stories have been translated into languages such as French, Spanish, Persian, Italian, Japanese, English, Russian, Bulgarian, Bosnian and others.

Her award-winning book was published in France in 2010 under the translation of Elif Deniz and Pierre Vincent ("Pensionnaire d’état," published by Bleu autour).