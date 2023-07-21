The remarkable story of the restoration journey of the historical Vaniköy Mosque in Istanbul has been captured in a documentary that delves into the two-year-long meticulous restoration efforts.

The documentary, titled "Vaniköy Mosque: A Journey from Ashes to Glory," has been added to the nation's cultural and artistic heritage. Kalyon Foundation, with its mission of "Gratitude to the Past, Value to the Future" undertook the restoration of Vaniköy Mosque, and the remarkable process has now been documented in this valuable work.

The masters are seen during the work during the restoration of Vaniköy Mosque, Istanbul, Türkiye. (Photo courtesy of Kalyon Foundation)

Narrated by renowned actor Yetkin Dikinciler, "Vaniköy Mosque: A Journey from Ashes to Glory" offers a comprehensive look into the restoration project, featuring contributions from esteemed historians Hayri Fehmi Yılmaz and Saffet Emre Tonguç, calligraphy masters, restorers, architects, and a total of 28 individuals involved in the meticulous restoration efforts.

The 358-year-old Vaniköy Mosque suffered a devastating fire in November 2020, causing significant damage to its structure. However, thanks to meticulous efforts, the mosque has been meticulously restored to its original form. Utilizing original materials, including pine wood from Dursunbey, oak wood from Yenice, and marble from Marmara Island, the Vaniköy Mosque has risen like a phoenix from its ashes.