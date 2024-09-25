Experts started to clean the artifacts found at Ayanis Castle in eastern Türkiye, where excavation work has been ongoing for 37 years.

Artifacts included three bronze shields and one bronze helmet dedicated to Haldi, one of the three chief deities of Urartu Kingdom. The castle in the Tusba district of Van province was built by Urartian King Rusa II.

The excavation and restoration work has been ongoing for 37 years as the castle is among the most magnificent structures of the Iron Age Kingdom of Urartu with its ancient decorations, adobe walls and stone carvings.

This year, a team of experts, including anthropologists, archaeologists, urban planners, art historians and restorers, are participating in the excavation under the direction of Mehmet Isikli, an archeology professor at Ataturk University.

The team has intensified their work around the Haldi Temple, one of the holiest places of the Urartu period.

They have begun restoration, conservation and preliminary cleaning of the artifacts. Once completed, these items will be transferred to the Van Museum.

Speaking to Anadolu Agency (AA), Isikli said they encountered a rich collection of findings while working on the ground floor of a three-story structure.

"We discovered three bronze shields, one helmet, and fragments of inscriptions written in Urartian cuneiform in the excavated pottery. These are precious artifacts,” Isikli said.

"They are significant for the written information and documentation they provide. They showcase the level of metal and mining technology achieved by the Urartians," he added.