I will never forget when I first heard the famous French artist Henri Matisse quote, “Another word for creativity is courage.” At first, it is hard to associate courage and creativity; however, when you contemplate on it, you can clearly realize that it takes courage to express your creativity and what you are passionate about; to transcend the limits of your comfort zone or the limits of your irrational fears. That’s why all artists are – in a way – Don Quixotes in their own life story. And maybe that is the fundamental thing that makes an artist an artist, otherwise, he would only be a dreamer like many other people.

Rollo May, a renowned American existential psychologist and author, delves into the profound relationship between creativity and courage in his book “Courage to Create”(1975). In this thought-provoking book, May invites readers on an intellectual journey through the complex terrain of human creativity, daring them to embrace their inner creative potential.

"Courage to Create" is not just a book; it's a transformative journey through the realms of artistry, innovation and self-discovery. From the very first page, I was captivated by the author's eloquent prose and insightful storytelling. Each chapter is a treasure trove of wisdom, drawing upon the author's personal experiences and the stories of renowned creatives from various fields. The blend of anecdotes, practical advice, examples from Greek mythology and philosophical musings make it a melting pot of all disciplines, an engaging and thought-provoking reading piece.

May’s point of departure is that creativity does not come easy but as an outcome of struggle. Nevertheless, he does not see the presence of challenges and constraints as something bad but as essential to the creative process. As an existential psychologist, he also underlines that we express our existence by creating and creativity as a necessary sequel of being.

The book consists of seven chapters throughout which May argues that creativity is not limited to artists alone; it is an innate aspect of being human. He emphasizes that creativity is a force that exists within each of us, waiting to be harnessed and expressed. This message is both empowering and liberating, as it encourages readers to explore their creative selves without feeling constrained by preconceived notions or self-doubt.

In the first chapter, "Courage to Create," the author focuses on the tension between conviction and doubt as the foundation of the highest form of courage. He makes an in-depth description of courage ranging from social to artistic courage. May also makes a comparison between someone who is extremely rigid and averse to anything new and someone who is pan-dubious (skeptical of everything). He puts forward that doubt inhibits initiative, trust and hope, which results in paralysis. Then as the reader, we come to a conclusion that the creative individual balances conviction and doubt, as also May suggests.

In the second chapter, "The Nature of Creativity," May distinguishes between escapist creativity, which comes with vacuous play, and true creativity which absorbs the person in the task in a way that involves both emotional (Dionysian) and cognitive (Apollonian) capacities. May says an ongoing engagement of emotional and cognitive creativity is needed for the true form of creative living and acting.

In the third chapter, "Creativity and Unconscious," May seeks to overcome simplistic distinctions between the conscious and the unconscious. As modern psychology demonstrates, the two are interdependent. May refers to earlier writings by Carl Jung to argue that the polarity between the conscious and the unconscious mind is a form of dialectic interplay. Describing what is now known as the incubation effect, he notes from anecdotal experience that the unconscious mind can yield creative insight only if the conscious mind has first struggled to find a solution. When the conscious mind gives up and transitions into a stage of relaxation, the unconscious mind often completes the job. The cooperation between the conscious and unconscious along with courage in the process of giving birth usually ends in a satisfactory creation.

"Creativity and Encounter," the fourth chapter locates the birth of creation at the intersection of the subjective and the objective. By "encounter" May means a person’s open, intensive, absorbing engagement with a task, an activity or another person. For instance, an act of mere consumption such as watching TV is not encountered while psychotherapy is. He also points to the need for struggle and passion to reveal bravery to create and a triggering effect to participate in the task.

In the fifth part, May associates the courage to know one’s self with the courage to create. He refers to the Delphic Oracle in ancient Greek on the gate of which is written the Latin words “Sapere aude,” meaning dare to know or dare to be wise. May reminds the reader that the Oracle was to bring forth a dialectic for the seeker to contemplate. The idea was to make the seeker think and find a creative solution to his own existential question. Likewise, the courage to create is the result of a deep search and contemplation. Then it would not be absurd to translate May’s words into Latin: Aude creare!

"The Limits of Creativity" and "Passion for Form" are the final chapters. May explores the value of constraints in the creation process, unlike the common belief that being creative needs limitless, eternal, endless freedom. On the contrary, May suggests, that without limitations or constraints, the creative capacities of the mind have nothing to guide them, no problem to solve, no barrier to overcome. Limitations, suppression and restriction push the individual to discover his creative power. May takes the role of failure as an integral part of the creative journey, too. It encourages readers to reframe their perspective on failure, viewing it as a stepping stone toward growth and innovation rather than a roadblock. This reframing is a powerful concept that can empower individuals to take bolder creative leaps.

May's book is intellectually stimulating, but it may be dense for some readers. The book requires careful consideration and reflection, and it's not a light or quick read. However, the effort invested in understanding his ideas is well worth it for those seeking a deeper understanding of creativity and human nature. I can also consider it as a timeless exploration of the profound connection between creativity and courage challenging the readers to dig deep within themselves, confront their inner demons and unleash their creative spirits.