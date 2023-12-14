The winds of change have begun to blow in "Doctor Who" as the long-running TV series enters a new decade of its broadcasting life. Since this British sci-fi show aired on the BBC screened for the first time in 1963, it has become a cultural phenomenon with a dedicated fan base around the world.

The main plot centers upon a Time Lord known as the "Doctor" who travels through time and space in a time machine called the Time and Relative Dimension in Space (TARDIS).

The Time Lords originate from the planet Gallifrey and besides their technology, they can rule over time with their biology as well. Their ability to regenerate allows them to recover from fatal injuries or malignant diseases, but every regeneration comes with brand-new appearances and characteristics.

Thus, "Doctor Who" gave a new impulse to science fiction with the original tradition allowing many talented actors to portray different variations of the Doctor over the years. Of course, the takeover process was not only limited to casting; the position of production was also passed around by a lot of directors and producers.

Whenever the Doctor regenerates and alters his face, he gives a new image to the series itself. That change also includes touching farewell moments and his companions have also had their share of those goodbyes.

The Doctor always has a place for his companions in the TARDIS, and he forges a strong bond with each of them. Somehow, every companion eventually parts ways with the Doctor and gives their place to new travelers when their journeys come to an end.

So basically, the only unchanging thing in "Doctor Who" is the change itself. But it doesn’t mean that there are no comebacks or reunions. The Doctor ushers in a new age with familiar faces to celebrate the 60th anniversary of the show.

Jodie Whittaker had the honor of being the first actress to play the female Doctor during three seasons, and now she hands on the torch to David Tennant for the short term. Also a first, Tennant is the only actor who portrays two different versions of the Doctor. Moreover, the comebacks are not limited to him. While Catherine Tate accompanies him as Donna Noble, a fan-favorite companion, Russel T. Davies returns to be the showrunner of the series.

Beyond a doubt, Tennant and Tate’s dynamic duo hits the right chord with Whovians. However, is Davies able to prove that he can give more than just nostalgic feelings and maintain his creative style of storytelling? Let’s step into the TARDIS to take a brief look at each of the episodes.

‘The Star Beast’

This is the initial point where the 14th Doctor landed on Earth with his all-new but familiar appearance. While he is trying to make sense of the mystery behind his face, he runs across Donna Noble in the middle of an alien invasion once again. After Donna made her first appearance as a runaway bride in a Christmas special, she became a loyal and light-hearted partner to the 10th Doctor.

Therefore, it was emotional to witness her turning over a new leaf as a wife and mother after all those years. Naming her daughter Rose after the 10th Doctor’s other beloved companion was also a touching detail. Meanwhile, Rose Noble, who is played by Yasmin Finney, has a key role as well in this episode. She helps her mother put lost pieces together to fill the void of Donna’s past with the Doctor and her adventures through space and time.

Although the first part leaves fond memories as a long-awaited reunion, it fails in the quality of sci-fi material and original story arcs.

The tedious bug-like creatures or cute-looking monsters lack the charm to maintain a great thread. So, Beep the Meep can’t keep the beat high, and this furry terror is unable to go further than being the villain of the week. Eventually, the Doctor and Donna Noble save the day, and then suddenly they slide into a new quest by accident.

‘Wild Blue Yonder’

The second episode begins with an awkward Isaac Newton reference with some intentional bad humor. Then the TARDIS crew find themselves in a desolated spacecraft at the edge of existence. This mysterious environment serves as a thrilling quest for the Doctor and Donna soon after the TARDIS instantly vanishes. While they strive to crack the secrets of this starship and find a way home, hidden threats rise from the shadows to lay an ambush.

This time around the plot is on firm ground with an intriguing theme and soft philosophical approaches. Furthermore, in comparison with the first chapter, it was more delightful to see Donna and the Doctor here side by side in a tricky situation just like in the good old days. They both struggle against malicious entities in psychological warfare and the only way to survive this conflict is to trust each other.

The course of events flows at a slow pace, but the intense hunt manages to elevate excitement throughout the episode. The usage of the mazelike location functions efficiently as well in this respect.

Speaking of which, some parts of the location have been entirely designed with CGI effects. Although the green screen seems a bit obvious, the visual effects are not as bad as those seen previously.

The concept of the shape-shifting creatures is also visually sufficient and it can reflect the crooked nature of the enemies. Following a tight race against time, Doctor outsmarts his rivals and they manage to go back to Earth where things get out of hand.

‘The Giggle’

The last part of the 60th-anniversary special reintroduces one of the most iconic villains from the classic series. The Celestial Toymaker, an eternal being of infinite power who bends reality at his will, visits Earth to set new games and traps for mankind. He brings chaos by embedding loud laughter as a hypnotizing frequency in the collective unconscious of humanity. When the Doctor recognizes his old nemesis, he challenges the Toymaker and contends with his manipulative mind games to save the world from becoming a planetary playground.

The Toymaker picks up the slack as a mighty villain that the series needs and Neil Patrick Harris proves he is the accurate choice for this role. Although his German accent seems more like a redundant addition to emphasize his wickedness, it does not take away from his thriving rival chemistry with David Tennant. However, in the end, the powerful character gets a hammering. Honestly, it would have been better to elaborate on his story during all three chapters.

By the way, this episode has one more crucial introduction besides Harris. Ncuti Gatwa is added as the 15th Doctor for the first time. It is too early to criticize his portrait of the Time Lord, but his positive energy captivates audiences and promises hope for the next seasons.

Therefore, Gatwa takes over the TARDIS to embark on his first adventure, which will make its debut on Christmas. In the meantime, this special event concludes with leaving a door open for David Tennant and Catherine Tate to make their next possible comeback in the future.

These episodes provide a mixture of both rewarding and unsatisfying feelings for Whovians in general. Yet, no matter how the series changes, it is always a pleasure to follow the Doctor to any destination.