There is something peculiar about the way human beings relate to the world: Rather than being content with what they have, they spend their lives chasing what they do not. The story of Croesus, known as Karun in Turkish, is also a story about this insatiable human desire.

As I watched Yılmaz Erdoğan’s eight-episode Netflix series “Organize Işler: Karun Hazinesi” (“Money Trap: The Karun Treasure”), the first question that came to mind was not whether the protagonists would find the treasure, but where the story itself was trying to take me.

“Organize Işler” was one of those productions that managed to carve out a world of its own in Turkish cinema: a world of con artists, petty schemes, misunderstandings and people constantly trying to outsmart one another. The crimes may have driven the plot, but it was the human frailties behind them that gave this world its charm. While some dreamed of getting rich the easy way, others were simply trying to make their lives a little more bearable.

Art of building characters

It would be unfair to judge Yılmaz Erdoğan's storytelling solely by its witty dialogue. From “Bir Demet Tiyatro” ("A Bouquet of Theater") to “Vizontele,” his greatest strength has been his ability to portray ordinary people through their distinctive ways of speaking, their embarrassments, petty vanities and dreams that often end up looking ridiculous.

In the worlds he creates, nobody is entirely good or bad. His characters are more often caught up in their own flaws, sometimes trying to get by by holding on to them. As we laugh at a character, we may suddenly recognize a part of ourselves in them. That is where the power of comedy lies. This is also why reading “Vizontele” solely as a story about the arrival of television in rural Anatolia would be missing the point. While exploring how a technological novelty changes people's relationship with the world, the film also touches on the memory, loneliness and fear of loss that define provincial life.

The 2005 original “Organize Işler” had much of that same human touch. Just as important as Asım Noyan's cunning was the vulnerability of Superman Samet, played by Tolga Çevik. Samet was more than just an easy target for con artists. He was a man struggling to find his place in the world, trying to navigate life with all his insecurities. What made him funny was not that he was trying to be funny, but the mismatch between the role life had assigned him and the person he actually was.

In "Karun Hazinesi,” however, the narrative shifts its focus toward connecting the plot points, bringing characters together and settling scores over the treasure. As the space devoted to understanding people grows narrower, action and dialogue take up more and more room.

Yet a character constantly talking on screen does not necessarily mean we are learning much about them. Sometimes, an entire stretch of dialogue passes without revealing anything new about a character. At other times, a single moment of silence is enough to make us wonder about their entire past.

I struggled to find the same human resonance in the new series that I had come to appreciate in Erdoğan's earlier work. Not because the characters are any less endearing, but because many of them never quite develop the dramatic depth needed to make us feel they have lives of their own.

Making 8 episodes count

Perhaps the most debatable aspect of “Karun Hazinesi” is how its story unfolds. Now an eight-episode series following two feature films, the series doesn't always use its expanded format to its full potential.

We should not confuse a feature film with a television series. A long story is not inherently flawed simply because it is long. In fact, some narratives need time to immerse us in the worlds of their characters. But length alone does not automatically create dramatic depth.

At the heart of the series is a treasure map, the object that sets the story in motion. Asım Noyan and his friends pursue the map while taking on the rivals they encounter along the way. New alliances, unexpected schemes, tangled interests and various obstacles set the pace of the narrative.

All the ingredients are there for a good crime comedy. But having plenty to work with doesn't automatically make for a compelling story.

The problem in some episodes is that new action seems to lead to a new scene, rather than events unfolding through clear cause-and-effect relationships. The characters set out to resolve one problem, only to encounter another, and the plot moves forward through yet another confrontation. This cycle can be entertaining at times. But keeping viewers engaged through a constant stream of events is not the same as building dramatic tension.

Charm of villainy

Cinema history is full of criminals audiences have grown fond of. There is something inherently contradictory about eagerly following the adventures of people we would never want to encounter in real life. Asım Noyan is one such character, drawing much of his appeal from this very contradiction.

Asım's appeal goes beyond his sharp mind and silver tongue. He knows how to make society's rules work in his favor, all while appearing to play by them. What others accept as the rules of the game, Asım sees as obstacles to get around. In a world where not everyone can afford to break the rules, there is something uniquely appealing about someone who can openly mock them.

Perhaps audiences are drawn to Asım not because of his crimes, but because of how little he cares about the rules. Perhaps he gives voice to the things they cannot say, the objections they cannot raise and the courage they struggle to find in their own lives. But identifying with him comes at a moral cost.

Comedy is a genre capable of softening the harshness of crime. When a story about fraud is entertaining enough, we tend to focus more on the con artist's ingenuity than on the victim's losses. The cleverness of a successful con can momentarily distract us from the fact that someone is paying the price.

That doesn't mean films should necessarily condemn their criminal characters. Art is not about deciding who is right or wrong. Sometimes, understanding human nature requires cinema to explore even its darkest corners.

But there's a difference between portraying a morally complex character and making their crimes look like harmless fun. The original “Organize Işler” understood this distinction partly because it also gave space to the people who fell victim to the cons. The schemes were not simply a game played among criminals; they also had real consequences for people who stood outside their world.

In Karun Hazinesi, however, the focus shifts to rivalries within the criminal underworld. Different groups come together in pursuit of the treasure, each looking to outsmart the others, claim a bigger share and come out on top.

There's an interesting moral contradiction here: In a world where everyone is out for themselves, it's charisma, rather than morality, that wins the audience over.

Still, the character's greatest dramatic potential lies not in his ability to navigate the criminal underworld, but in his desire to leave it behind. What does it take for a person to break free from their past? Is it enough to say they want to live differently, or does it take making a different choice despite having every opportunity to return to their old ways?

Had the series pursued this question more decisively, Asım Noyan could have returned as more than a familiar con artist. He might have become a character confronting the life he had built over the years.

Real treasure

A production can have a large cast, impressive sets, expansive locations and familiar characters. All of this may give it a sense of grandeur, but a story's real richness comes from how well these elements work together.

The series is not without its merits. Its familiar characters, strong performances and occasional flashes of comic timing make it an entertaining watch. But being entertaining is not the same as making a lasting impression.

The reason we still remember Yılmaz Erdoğan's earlier works is not simply that they made us laugh. We saw something of ourselves in those stories. Perhaps it was our embarrassments, our fear of loss or the ways in which life had gotten the better of us. A good storyteller does more than show us what happens to other people. They bring to the surface emotions in our own lives that we have never quite found the words to express.

As I reflect on “Karun Hazinesi,” I keep coming back to the same question: Where, exactly, is the treasure everyone is chasing?

Perhaps the answer has little to do with whatever fortune the characters might find by the end of the series. It lies in recalling what made the characters we first met 20 years ago so memorable, and why we still carry them with us today. After all, a story's true wealth is measured not by what its protagonists end up possessing, but by what they leave behind.