Have you ever thought about an app that could let you communicate with loved ones who have passed away? The Netflix film "Wonderland" explores exactly that.

"Wonderland" is a 2024 South Korean science fiction romantic drama directed by Kim Tae-yong, featuring an ensemble cast including Tang Wei, Bae Suzy, Park Bo-gum, Jung Yu-mi and Choi Woo-shik. Set in a near-future world, the story introduces an advanced artificial intelligence service called Wonderland that allows individuals to reconnect with their deceased or comatose loved ones through highly realistic virtual interactions.

Characters, performances

The film weaves together multiple storylines, each centered on different characters and their experiences with the Wonderland service. The talented cast breathes life into each role, enhancing the emotional complexity of the narrative.

A still shot from the movie "Wonderland."

Tang Wei gives a deeply emotional performance as Bai Li, a terminally ill woman who arranges for her AI version to continue existing after her death. Wei captures Bai Li’s vulnerability and determination to mend her relationship with her young daughter, Jia. Her portrayal brings a layer of authenticity to Bai Li's journey as she confronts the limitations of her artificial existence.

Bae Suzy plays Jeong-in, a flight attendant who uses Wonderland to communicate with her comatose boyfriend, Tae-joo (Park Bo-gum). Suzy masterfully conveys Jeong-in’s internal struggle as she navigates the tension between the perfect AI version of her boyfriend and the flawed, real version who eventually awakens. Bo-gum’s portrayal of Tae-joo is equally compelling – he brings a quiet intensity to the character as he grapples with the stark contrast between his AI persona and his true self.

Jung Yu-mi and Choi Woo-shik offer strong supporting performances as Hae-ri and Hyeon-soo, who oversee the Wonderland system. Their characters’ personal reflections on the ethical dilemmas of their work add depth to the narrative, especially as they begin to question the morality of creating digital replicas of real people.

Plot

Bai Li’s mother, unable to tell Jia that her mother has died, enrolls in the Wonderland service. The AI version of Bai Li, believing she is alive, appears to be working abroad and shares archaeological discoveries with Jia. However, as time passes, Bai Li’s mother regrets her decision and wants to end the service. The AI Bai Li cannot understand her mother’s frustration and assumes she is upset because Bai Li had prioritized work over family.

A still shot from the movie "Wonderland."

Jeong-in, meanwhile, struggles with her feelings toward Tae-joo after he wakes from his coma. The real Tae-joo is different from the AI version she had interacted with – a version that never argued, never misbehaved, and seemed almost too perfect. Even after Tae-joo’s recovery, Jeong-in finds it difficult to let go of the AI version and continues using the app. As Tae-joo struggles to adapt to his new reality, she becomes frustrated, perhaps too accustomed to the effortless relationship she had with his AI counterpart.

As the film unfolds, Bai Li begins sensing that something is wrong. Her mother tells her, “You are not my daughter.” Is this a statement of anger, or is something truly off? Bai Li’s mother decides to move back to her own home, but Jia refuses to leave, convinced that her mother will return. As they prepare to go to the airport, Jia runs away and hides. Desperate, the grandmother calls Bai Li’s AI and tells her that Jia is missing. Bai Li, determined to find her daughter, tries to leave the archaeological site, but as an AI, she faces limitations. At this moment, Hae-ri and Hyeon-soo, who manage the Wonderland system, recognize Bai Li’s urgency and grant her a brief window to act.

Meanwhile, Tae-joo tries to repair his relationship with Jeong-in and plans a surprise by booking a flight with her to Barcelona. However, Jeong-in keeps receiving persistent phone calls. Tae-joo soon discovers that she has been using the Wonderland service to talk to his AI version, even after he wakes up. Feeling betrayed, he leaves her.

A still shot from the movie "Wonderland."

At the airport, Tae-joo receives an unexpected call from Bai Li’s AI, who pleads with him to find a missing girl. He locates Jia and reassures her that her mother is coming. When Bai Li arrives at the airport, no one can see her, but she speaks to Jia and finally confesses, “I’m not your mother.” Yet, she asks, “Can you still read three stories at night like you always do before bedtime?”

Final thoughts

The film’s ending was unexpected. The narrative seemed to be building toward a critique of artificial intelligence, suggesting that Wonderland was ultimately harmful to people’s well-being. However, instead of taking a clear stance, the film presents multiple endings – some characters are positively affected by Wonderland, while others struggle with its consequences. Some choose to delete the app, while others decide to continue using it. Unlike what I initially expected, "Wonderland" doesn’t paint AI as purely dangerous or beneficial. It left me conflicted – should technology be used to ease grief, or does it stop people from moving on? The film doesn’t give a clear answer, and maybe that’s the point.

Watching "Wonderland" was a thought-provoking experience. Throughout the film, I kept asking myself, Would I use a service like this to stay connected with loved ones I have lost? I still don’t have a clear answer. Would you?