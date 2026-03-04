Turkish independent filmmaker Orhan Küçük has released “Bager” (“Blizzard”), a film inspired by real stories from eastern Türkiye that explores the fragility of life, human resilience and loyalty in the face of nature’s harshest conditions.

Shot in remote villages under extreme winter weather and produced with almost no budget, the film reflects the determination of a small group of friends who set out to tell a local story despite limited resources.

“For me, 'Bager' is not just about the loss of two young people,” Küçük said. “It is about resistance, about the courage to set out on a journey despite storms and blizzards and about loyalty even in the most difficult circumstances.”

The film draws inspiration from stories rooted in rural communities where geography and harsh weather have long shaped everyday life. Küçük said the project also aims to remind viewers how fragile life can be and how important it is to embrace loved ones before it is too late.

An elderly shepherd tends to his herds. (Photo Courtesy of Orhan Küçük)

“We wanted to show that happiness can be found in the smallest things,” he said. “Some people choose wedding dresses worth millions, but for others, life may lead to burying that dress under snow or soil.”

Filmmaking without budget

Unlike most film productions, Bager was made without a professional crew or trained actors. Instead, Küçük worked with friends who believed in the project and volunteered to take part.

“I believe that when people truly believe in something, they can achieve remarkable things,” Küçük said. “When we started this journey, I told my friends that two people who believe strongly can accomplish anything. We wanted to tell our own story ourselves.”

Key contributors to the film include Fatih Bakır, Güzel Ayin, Serap Işık and Kenan Çelik, who played major roles in bringing the project to life.

Much of the filming took place in Güzeldere village in Karayazı, where Küçük and his team were hosted by local residents.

He said the region’s difficult geography, cultural richness and tradition of hospitality helped make the film possible.

A man and his horse battle the blizzard while filming "Bager." (Photo Courtesy of Orhan Küçük)

Ironically, a snowstorm also played a crucial role in shaping the film.

While preparing to return to Istanbul after visiting the village, a powerful blizzard closed the roads for several days.

“For three or four days we were stuck because of the storm,” Küçük said. “During that time, we continued developing the script. In a way, that storm became part of how the film was born.”

Nature as film’s main element

According to Küçük, the film relies entirely on natural conditions and contains no digital effects or color grading.

One of the film’s most challenging scenes involved a horse returning alone after two brothers set out on a journey, a symbolic moment reflecting loss.

The scene was filmed in temperatures of minus 20 degrees Celsius (minus 4 degrees Fahrenheit) and required multiple attempts.

A young boy with red eyes and cheeks is captured on camera. (Photo Courtesy of Orhan Küçük)

“Our hands were freezing so badly we could barely press the camera’s record button,” Küçük said.

To guide the horse through deep snow toward the camera, the crew placed a female horse behind the camera so the male horse would instinctively move toward it.

The horse then walked nearly 1 kilometer (0.6 miles) through snow up to its body before reaching the camera.

“For me, that became one of the most powerful moments in the film,” Küçük said.

Filming on Mount Ağrı

Another emotional scene shows a wedding dress being buried beneath snow, a powerful symbol in the film’s narrative.

The sequence was filmed on Mount Ağrı, chosen for its symbolic significance and dramatic landscape.

Many scenes were shot in single takes due to severe weather conditions, leaving little room for repetition.

A scene from "Bager" shows a woman dressed in traditional clothes. (Photo Courtesy of Orhan Küçük)

Inspired by untold stories

Küçük said the film was inspired by real events but deliberately avoids identifying specific people.

“I do not want to reopen anyone’s wounds,” he said. “But almost every village in this region has stories shaped by difficult geography.”

Through Bager, he hopes to give voice to those rarely told experiences.

The film is available to watch online through the @gerrokok social media accounts and on YouTube.