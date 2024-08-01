World-renowned Puerto Rican artist Ricky Martin performed a memorable concert in Antalya's Serik district, celebrating a decade of Regnum Carya’s "Regnum Live in Concerts" series. The concert, held at the renowned venue, showcased Martin’s vibrant energy and musical prowess.

Martin expressed his excitement in his first performance in Türkiye since his 2016 EXPO concert, saying, "I am delighted to be back on stage in Türkiye after a long break." The evening's set included a high-energy performance of his popular hits, starting with "Maria." Martin delighted the audience with his dynamic dance moves, charismatic presence, and even a heartfelt "Teşekkürler Türkiye" (Thank you, Türkiye) in Turkish.

Accompanied by a seven-member dance crew and nine musicians, Martin performed for approximately two hours, delivering fan favorites such as "Shake Your Bon Bon," "She Bangs," "Nobody Wants to Be Lonely" and "Livin' la Vida Loca." The night culminated with the anthem "Cup of Life," and Martin left the stage amid enthusiastic applause, promising to return to Istanbul soon.

With his charismatic performance and engaging stage presence, Ricky Martin left a lasting impression on the 2,500-strong audience, making the concert a standout event in Antalya’s music scene.