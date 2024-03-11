Anna Laudel Düsseldorf is set to showcase the masterful works of renowned artist Ruth Biller for the second time. Biller employs the human body, nature, and landscapes as focal points in her artistic endeavors, emphasizing exploring the concept of space. For this exhibition, Biller provides a glimpse into her creative vision and distinct approach to painting and pictorial design.

The exhibition's title, "Selvage of Time," refers to the fabric-like quality of her paintings and the delicate, organic structures she expertly crafts in her pieces. Through her brushwork, Biller orchestrates a symphony of free-flowing forms and ornamental fraying, intricately interweaving her pictorial spaces to create a truly singular visual experience.

Ruth Biller encapsulates her artistic philosophy and inspirations in a poignant quote: "In the baggage of seeing, I discover the imprint of time spent in other places, like a table set with the smells of unfamiliar paths, glasses filled with wanderlust."

"Placeless Distance" by Ruth Biller, 2022. (Photo courtesy of Anna Laudel Gallery)

The surface of her artworks appears fragmented, with bodies and gestures seemingly displaced from time, ensconced in a fluid interplay of spatiality and nuanced colors. From a myriad of personal impressions and inspirations to choreographing her creations, Biller evolves new interweavings and compositions of dance formations, snapshots of current events, and personal experiences that serve as wellsprings of inspiration.

In her paintings and prints, vibrant rhythmic rows of images emerge on both canvas and paper, brought to life through intricate layers of color and spatial overlays. This technique not only adds depth to her creations but also imparts a variable and nuanced quality to the visual narrative she weaves.

Working on her artistic expression based in Berlin, Germany, Biller's artistic studio and home serve as the epicenter for her creative pursuits and the birthplace of the captivating interplay between human form, nature, and the ever-expansive concept of space in her work.

Her solo exhibition, "Selvage of Time," can be seen until April 20.