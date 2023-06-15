Archaeologists in Lima have made an exciting find with the unearthing of a mummy dating back approximately 3,000 years. This discovery adds to the growing collection of pre-Hispanic artifacts found in Peru, shedding new light on the ancient history of the Andean nation.

Students from San Marcos University and researchers initially found remains of the mummy's hair and skull in a cotton bundle during excavation, before uncovering the rest of the mummy.

The mummy was probably from the Manchay culture, which developed in the valleys of Lima between 1500 and 1000 B.C., archaeologist Miguel Aguilar said, and was associated with the construction of temples built in a U-shape that pointed toward the sunrise.

An archaeologist works at the excavation site of a pre-Hispanic burial next to a mummy believed to be from the Manchay culture, which developed in the valleys of Lima between 1,500 and 1,000 BCE, Lima, Peru, June 14, 2023. (Reuters Photo)

The person "had been left or offered (as a sacrifice) during the last phase of the construction of this temple," Aguilar said. "It is approximately 3,000 years old."

Archeologists unearthed other items buried with the body, including corn, coca leaves, and seeds, which they believe may have been part of an offering.