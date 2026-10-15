Irish novelist Sally Rooney said on Wednesday that her books are being withdrawn from shelves in the U.K. because of her support for Palestine Action, a protest group the British government has outlawed as a terrorist organization.

Her publisher, Faber, confirmed that the ban "has led to circumstances where Faber cannot pass on U.K. earnings to Sally Rooney for her work.”

"To sell a writer’s work and not be able to pass on earnings is an unconscionable situation for a publisher. As such, and in full agreement with Sally, we have taken the decision that we can no longer supply her works in the U.K. in any format,” Faber said in a statement.

Rooney said Faber's decision to withdraw her books from sale in the U.K. was made "with my full agreement.”

"I have made every effort to be honest with the public about my beliefs and intentions, and I am wholly prepared to accept the consequences,” she said in a statement.

Rooney, 35, is the critically praised author of four novels: "Conversations with Friends,” "Normal People,” "Beautiful World, Where are You” and "Intermezzo.” Her books have sold millions of copies, and both "Conversations with Friends” and "Normal People” were adapted for television by the BBC.

A strong supporter of Palestinian causes, she wrote in The Irish Times in August 2025: "I too support Palestine Action. If this makes me a ‘supporter of terror’ under U.K. law, so be it.”

She said she would use proceeds from her novels and TV fees to continue to support the group.

Britain’s center-left Labour government outlawed Palestine Action after activists from the direct-action group broke into a Royal Air Force base in June 2025 to protest British military support for Israel’s military offensive in Gaza. The ban makes membership in or support for the group a crime punishable by up to 14 years in prison.

More than 3,000 people have been arrested since the group was outlawed, including for holding signs declaring "I support Palestine Action.” More than 1,200 have been charged under the Terrorism Act, though none has yet been convicted.

Civil liberties groups say the ban and subsequent arrests unjustifiably restrict the rights to protest and free speech.

Lawyers for Palestine Action will ask the U.K. Supreme Court next month to overturn the ban. All cases involving people charged with breaching it have been put on hold pending the court’s ruling.