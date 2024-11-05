The southeastern province of Şanlıurfa, renowned for its ancient landmarks Göbeklitepe and Karahantepe – two of the oldest Neolithic settlements in the world, will host Türkiye's first-ever World Neolithic Congress on Nov. 4-8.

The congress is expected to attract nearly 1,000 academics from 64 countries and 487 institutions. Organized by Istanbul University and Harran University with the backing of Türkiye's Ministry of Culture and Tourism, the event will provide a platform for scholars to engage in cutting-edge discussions and explore new perspectives on Neolithic studies.

Topics to be explored include ancient social structures, belief systems, environmental influences and dating techniques. Keynote speakers will present both regional and global insights into Neolithic life, with special memorial sessions dedicated to distinguished archaeologists like Klaus Schmidt, Harald Hauptmann and Bruce Howe.

Participants will also have the unique opportunity to visit significant Neolithic sites in Şanlıurfa, such as Göbeklitepe, Karahantepe, Sayburç, Çakmaktepe and Sefertepe, further enriching their experience of the region’s archaeological treasures.