Santa Ruins, a historical and touristic treasure located on the periphery of the northeastern Gümüşhane province, await restoration after standing the test of time for long years.

A view from Santa Ruins, Gümüşhane, northern Turkey, July 19, 2022. (IHA)

The historical site, known to be founded by the Rum people in the 17th century, features embellished examples of Rum civil architecture. Comprising single-story stone houses, each neighborhood of the settlement also has a church and a fountain.

The neighborhoods are situated on three separate slopes that can see each other very clearly from a bird's eye view. The official buildings constructed in the last half of the 18th century in these neighborhoods also stand out.

Coşkun Erüz, the chairperson of the Association for the Conservation of Natural and Historical Values, said that if approximately 400 historic buildings in Santa were restored and brought back to life, they would significantly contribute to nature and cultural tourism.

Noting Santa Ruins are one of the most important natural, historical and touristic attractions of the eastern Black Sea region, Erüz told: “Santa in Dumanlı village has a magnificent natural view among the mountains and forests at an altitude of 800-2000 meters in the Yanbolu valley. Historical village settlements and stone structures in the evergreen nature of the geography that receives high precipitation offer an unforgettable visual feast to their visitors.

“Although the historical Santa settlements seem to be used as a plateau during the summer months, Santa was an important caravan and mining village with 13 neighborhoods and a population of more than 5,000 people during the Ottoman period. From the historical Santa settlements, more than 400 houses, shops, schools, churches and fountains have survived to the present day.”

Erüz informed that only seven of the 13 neighborhoods in the historical settlements are protected with conservation status today. “Despite the protection status, both nature and historical structures are rapidly being destroyed and deteriorated even in these seven neighborhood settlements. The buildings used as residences are changed according to the needs of the right holders, or they are completely demolished and removed, and modern buildings are built that are not suitable for the historical texture,” he added.

According to the chairman, Santa is a popular destination for local and foreign tourists who are interested in nature, culture and history, but the lack of infrastructure, conservation practices and service units creates disappointment in the visitors.

For the continuity of touristic demand in Santa and the region, and for the satisfaction of both the residents of the historical settlement and the visitors, a conservation development plan and construction guide should urgently be prepared, Erüz told, adding that it is necessary to turn Santa into a touristic center based on sustainable conservation, where wrong interventions are prevented.