The 11th film in the "Saw" series, which was planned to be released in September this year, has been canceled. This decision has left fans deeply disappointed.

The "Saw" series, one of the iconic franchises in the horror genre, first premiered in 2004 and quickly became a beloved cult classic. Fans eagerly anticipated the 11th installment, which was slated for a September release this year. However, the film has now been canceled.

According to Bloody Disgusting, the new project, which was expected to continue "Saw 10," has been completely shelved due to internal studio disagreements.

Director Kevin Greutert was set to return, and stars Tobin Bell, Shawnee Smith and Costas Mandylor were prepared to reprise their roles. While this news has disappointed many fans of the series, some social media users speculate that the cancellation might only be temporary.