The first trailer for the new episodes of Teletubbies, a television program most remembered by girls and boys of the 90s, especially in Türkiye, has been released.

The main characters are four friendly colored beings, who have antennas on their heads in the form of figures and have screens on their stomachs where they can communicate with boys and girls. Everything seems to indicate that there will be no changes in the characters or the classic plot, where the four Teletubbies will live with each other with a baby-faced sun, rabbits and some artifacts that helped them in daily life.

The trailer, which has been aired, shows sections from the first season of 26 episodes, which will start on Nov. 14.

The series started in 1997 and ran until 2001 and was created by Anne Wood and Andrew Davenport. In 2015, it was remade for Nickelodeon, and this version lasted until 2018.

This time, Tituss Burgess from “Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt” will accompany the characters of Tinky Winky (purple), Dipsy (lime green), Laa-Laa (yellow) and Po (red), who are well-known to the audience.

It is estimated that Anne Wood, the creator of the series, which consists of 12-minute episodes and will be broadcast on Netflix, will expand her fortune, which was $170 million in 2000.