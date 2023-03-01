Intrigue. Mystery. Unsolved murders. Ruthless crimes. The true crime TV series genre has something for everyone with its gripping and thought-provoking nature.

I am particularly drawn to productions within this genre as they expertly blur the lines between fact and fiction, weaving captivating real-life stories that have captured the public's attention throughout history. Within the boundaries of the real-life stories, it also gives viewers the to make judgments on the issues from various perspectives.

Also, it is intriguing to see how far the human mind can be different as well as provide a baseline for the many psychological reasons behind many known crime stories.

Here is a compilation of 10 TV series that is based on real stories but also noticeable productions with high-quality thanks to the acting cast, directors and producers. They can be also watched in one sitting as they are limited productions and so captivating that they urge the audience to binge series.

'A Friend of the Family'

This series, based on the real-life story of the Broberg family, does not depict "a friend" of the family. On the contrary, it reveals the terrifying story of Jan Broberg, who was abducted and abused by a family friend whom they met at church. Manipulating the whole family and their community over three years, earning their trust and appearing charming and service-oriented, Robert "B" Berchtold abducted Jan, subjecting her to the unnerving experience of hearing eerie voices emanating from a cassette tape, which were purported to be those of two extraterrestrial beings named Zeta and Zethra. These voices asserted that Jan was of half-alien origin and had been assigned a mission to bear a child with a man in the adjacent room before reaching the age of 16. Failure to comply would result in her being instantly "vaporized" while her younger sister would be taken away.

Written by Nick Antosca, an unconventional script writer whom I admire for all of his works, this nine-part series was launched in 2022. It portrays the events that occurred within the Broberg family, depicting how they fell prey to manipulation, providing an insight into the psychology of the manipulator involved.

The still shot taken from "Candy" shows Jessica Biel as Candy Montgomery.

'Candy'

"Candy: A Death in Texas" is an American crime drama of five episodes revealing the life of Candy Montgomery. It tells the story of the cruel murder of Betty Gore by her close friend Candy.

In "Candy,” Jesicca Biel plays Candy Montgomery, a young, outgoing, church-going wife and mother in Texas who voraciously reads romance novels. She seems to have it all – but is bored – so she begins an affair with a man from her town (played by Pablo Schreiber) and ends up killing his wife, Betty, with an ax. Montgomery pleaded not guilty to the crime and a jury sided with her, some even saying they never liked Betty.

In this riveting story of the real murder, singer-actor Justin Timberlake also starred in the series with his wife Biel.

The still shot taken from "The Girl from Plainville" shows Elle Fanning (R) as Michelle Carter.

'A Girl from Plainville'

The eight-episode mini-series reveals the real story of Michelle Carter's relationship with Conrad Roy III, a tragic and intricate story that delves into the potential harm of words and their impact.

On July 13, 2014, 18-year-old Conrad Roy was found dead in his vehicle in Massachusetts. It was thought to be death by suicide as Conrad was suffering from depression. Yet the story behind his death was suspicious as his "so-called" girlfriend convinced him to take his life through text messages, the police finally reveal.

It is a haunting story to watch as Michelle Carter (Elle Fanning) is a teen who sees the world as a TV series. She obsessively watches "Glee," perceiving herself as the character Rachel who mourns the loss of her co-star Finn, portrayed by the late actor Cory Monteith, who passed away just before the show's last season.

The still shot taken from "The Watcher" shows Naomi Watts (L) and Bobby Cannavale.

'The Watcher'

A couple moves into the dream house in the suburbian, set to live their American dream, yet the horrifying series of events does not let them fulfill their wishes.

Based on the real story of Derek and Maria Broaddus, the series revolves around a picturesque neighborhood that conceals a disturbing secret. Soon after settling into their new home, the couple begins to receive threatening letters from an anonymous sender who goes by the name "The Watcher." This unwelcome correspondent proceeds to terrorize the family in ways that all Ryan Murphy fans, like me, feel at home.

The couple in real life purchased a million-dollar house located at 657 Boulevard in Westfield, New Jersey, in 2014. The Broaddus family was subjected to a campaign of intimidation from an unknown stalker who seemed to be observing their every move, through the letters he/she sent. The tone of the letters was moderate at first but it became more threatening and scary.

To this day, the individual known as "The Watcher" has not been apprehended, and their identity and motivation for sending the threatening letters remain a mystery.

The still shot taken from "Dahmer" shows Evan Peters as Jeffrey Dahmer.

'Dahmer-Monster'

As another marvel of Ryan Murphy's production, the series made it the most watched in all countries even though it takes a lot to digest the cruel series of events that happened throughout the show and the haunting portrait of serial killer Jeffrey Dahmer.

The series delves into the ghastly and shocking real-life crimes of Jeffrey Dahmer, as well as the institutional shortcomings that allowed one of the U.S.' most infamous serial killers to continue his violent rampage openly for more than 10 years.

The still shot taken from "Inventing Anna" shows Julia Garner as Anna Delvey.

'Inventing Anna'

"Inventing Anna" is a limited series drama produced and created by Shonda Rhimes, based on the story of Anna Sorokin and the article "How Anna Delvey Tricked New York's Party People" by Jessica Pressler in the New York magazine. The show premiered on Feb. 11, 2022, with Julia Garner portraying the lead character Anna Sorokin.

Anna Sorokin, a Russian immigrant, assumed the name Anna Delvey and manages to swindle wealthy members of New York City's elite into thinking she was a German heiress with access to a vast fortune. She used this false identity to obtain hundreds of thousands of dollars in cash, goods and services, all while working toward her ultimate goal of establishing an exclusive art-themed club.

The still shot taken from "The Act" shows Patricia Arquette (L) and Joey King.

'The Act'

Another true crime series consisting of eight episodes, "The Act" depicts the true story of Gypsy Rose and her mother Clauddine Blanchart (Dee Dee). Gypsy Rose, who suffered from physical and mental disabilities, relied on her mother's constant care and the support of donations. After losing their home and medical records due to Hurricane Katrina, they receive a donated house from the Make-A-Wish Foundation. However, five years later, Dee Dee's body was discovered in the house, while Gypsy Rose was missing. The show features actress Joey King as Gypsy and Patricia Arquette as Dee Dee, for which Arquette won both Golden Globe and Emmy awards.

The series reveals that the mother Dee Dee had Munchausen syndrome by proxy, also known as a factitious disorder imposed on another. This is a psychological disorder in which a caregiver, usually a parent, exaggerates or fabricates medical symptoms in their child or another person under their care to gain attention and sympathy. The affected person may even cause harm to the victim, in this case, Gypsy, by subjecting them to unnecessary medical tests, treatments and surgeries. Dee Dee is portrayed as highly manipulative and skilled in deceiving doctors and other health care professionals.

The still shot from "Waco" shows David Koresh as Taylor Kitsch.

'Waco'

This miniseries depicts the events leading up to the standoff, including the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) botched raid on the Branch Davidian compound, and the subsequent FBI negotiations with Koresh an American cult leader who played a central role in the Waco siege of 1993 and his followers.

The show also examines the media's coverage of the standoff and its impact on public opinion. Overall, the series offers a nuanced and intense look at one of the most controversial and tragic events in modern American history.

'Dirty John'

The series unfurls the true-crime story of the tumultuous divorce between California couple Betty Broderick (played by Amanda Peet) and Daniel T. Broderick III (played by Christian Slater) in the 1980s, which ended with Betty murdering Dan and his second wife, Linda Kolkena Broderick (played by Rachel Heller) in 1989.

The divorce involved threats and property damage and followed more than a decade of marriage between the couple. Dan's affair with his office assistant, Linda, was a major factor in the breakdown of their marriage. Betty is currently serving a 32-year-to-life sentence in a California prison and was denied parole in 2017. She will next be eligible for parole in 2032.

A still shot taken from "The People v. O.J. Simpson."

'American Crime Story'

Last but not least, "American Crime Story" is a critically acclaimed anthology series that explores some of the most infamous and sensational criminal cases in American history.

Not surprisingly, produced by Ryan Murphy, the series features a different true crime story each season, with each installment delving deep into the events, people, and societal factors that contributed to the case. Some of the most popular seasons of American Crime Story include "The People v. O.J. Simpson," which examines the murder trial of O.J. Simpson and its impact on race relations in the U.S., and "The Assassination of Gianni Versace," which explores the life and death of fashion designer Gianni Versace and the man who killed him.

With its talented cast, intricate storytelling and high production values, "American Crime Story" has become a must-watch series for true crime enthusiasts and casual viewers alike.