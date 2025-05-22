The new solo exhibition by artist and academic Seval Özcan, titled "Surprise Me, Istanbul," opened its doors on April 24, at Baruthane. Inspired by the surprising spirit of Istanbul, the exhibition aims to touch the hearts of people of all ages through unique artworks that bridge the past and the future. Featuring both traditional and digital pieces, it offers an enchanting experience that promises to surprise viewers with the magic of art and color.

"Surprise Me, Istanbul" presents an engaging and multifaceted experience, made possible through the contributions of the Istanbul Metropolitan Municipality (IBB) Culture. The exhibition is open daily from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., excluding Mondays, at Baruthane in Ataköy. It is free to visit until June 29, 2025.

Seval Özcan poses with the artwork "Connectivity, Integrity and Curiosity," displayed at the "Surprise Me, Istanbul" exhibition at Baruthane, Istanbul, Türkiye, April 24, 2025. (Courtesy of Seval Özcan)

Exploring Istanbul’s layers

The exhibition focuses on the multifaceted nature of Istanbul and its surprise-filled atmosphere. It features both traditional artworks created with classical painting techniques and a digital project the artist has developed based on her own works. This digital creation interacts with viewers through large-scale screens and digital glasses, offering a spatial and participatory art experience. The combination of classical and digital art allows visitors to encounter a complex narrative drawn from various levels of perception.

An artwork by Seval Özcan titled "Yas" displayed at the "Surprise Me, Istanbul" exhibition at Baruthane, Istanbul, Türkiye, April 24, 2025. (Courtesy of Seval Özcan)

An invitation to reflect

The exhibition invites viewers to step away from the hustle and bustle of everyday life, encouraging reflection on concepts such as attention, awareness and inquiry. Istanbul’s ever-changing texture serves as both a visual and conceptual backdrop throughout the show. "Surprise Me, Istanbul" blends different forms of contemporary art while also connecting to the spirit of our time, offering a timely and thought-provoking experience.