Renowned Turkish actor, voice artist and performer Sezai Altekin has passed away at the age of 79 due to heart failure. He died at his home in Gündoğan, a neighborhood in Bodrum, leaving his fans and loved ones heartbroken.

Altekin, widely celebrated for lending his voice to iconic cartoon characters like "Papa Smurf," "Bugs Bunny" and "Barney Rubble," had a prolific career spanning theater, television, film and voice dubbing. Over the years, he appeared in more than 50 theater plays, six films and nearly 20 television series.

The Ministry of Culture and Tourism expressed its condolences following his passing. A statement on their official social media account read: "It is with deep sorrow that we learned of the passing of Sezai Altekin, a distinguished figure in the world of theater and cinema, master actor and voice artist. Throughout his life dedicated to the arts, Altekin contributed to many unforgettable works. His voice and acting will continue to resonate in our memories. We pray for mercy for the deceased and extend our condolences to his family, loved ones and the entire artistic community."