Rehearsals for "Shakespeare in Love," directed by the talented Serdar Biliş and brought to life through the choreography of Beyhan Murphy, are currently in full swing.

The production marks a remarkable adaptation of the renowned film "Shakespeare in Love," originally penned by the American screenwriter, novelist and playwright Marc Norman. The film achieved significant acclaim at the 71st Academy Awards, securing prestigious honors including "Best Original Screenplay," "Best Picture," "Best Actress" and "Best Supporting Actress." Now, this same title graces the stage with all its cinematic allure.

In this theatrical rendition, audiences will be treated to the talents of Uraz Kaygılaroğlu as he takes on the role of William Shakespeare, his debut on the theater stage. Accompanying him is Nezaket Erden, the illustrious winner of the "Best Actress" award at the 23rd Afife Theater Awards, who will enchant viewers with her portrayal of Viola. The cast is further enriched by the participation of gifted actors such as Şebnem Sönmez, Merve Polat, Kerem Arslanoğlu, Ceren Taşçı and Ekrem Can Arslandağ. Adding to the sensory delight, the play will feature live musical performances on stage by the talented Gülinler and a specially assembled music band.

"Shakespeare in Love" delves into the youthful years of William Shakespeare in 16th-century England as he strives to establish his artistic legacy through a new play. Simultaneously, it explores the challenges faced by a young woman in her quest to shine on the stage in a world predominantly dominated by men. This production offers a fresh and contemporary perspective on the theater and life during Shakespeare's era. It weaves a narrative that centers around a theater company's journey in staging Shakespeare's play, filled with a series of comical misunderstandings, chaotic twists, royal encounters, unpredictable accidents and the most unconventional forms of love. Additionally, it pays homage to the enduring legends of Shakespeare and Christopher Marlowe, an English playwright, poet and translator of the Elizabethan era.

The theatrical masterpiece is further enhanced by the music composed by Tuluğ Tırpan, the visionary set and lighting design by Cem Yılmazer, and the costume designs by the creative Gamze Kuş.

With a cast comprising 35 actors, dancers and musicians, "Shakespeare in Love" is set to bring the unifying, boundary-breaking, energizing and joyful spirit of theater to art enthusiasts. It will grace the stage throughout the season at the Zorlu Performing Arts Center (Zorlu PSM).