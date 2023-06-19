The Çınar International Culture and Art Association, located in Istanbul, held the second edition of the painting exhibition with an opening ceremony to promote art among children and young people.

Under the guidance of artist and instructor Funda Geniş Soy, artworks created throughout the year were exhibited to students and parents.

Works of students of The Çınar International Culture and Art Association are displayed during the exhibition opening. (Photo courtesy of Çınar Association)

During the exhibition's opening, Funda Geniş Soy emphasized the importance of children's artistic development, the need to keep their interest in art alive, and the necessity to encourage this interest.

Educator Geniş Soy also expressed the significance of children's involvement in art, highlighting that art enhances their talents and positively influences their social achievements and educational lives, contributing to their motivation. The exhibition consists entirely of works created by children.

From watercolors to pastels, and from pencil drawings to acrylic techniques, the exhibition showcased a variety of artworks. During the opening ceremony, certificates were presented to the children.