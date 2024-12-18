Spain on Tuesday mourned the death at 78 of acclaimed actor Marisa Paredes, who achieved international fame by starring in many films by leading director Pedro Almodovar.

Paredes started acting at 14 and appeared in more than 75 movies during her career, including Almodovar's "All About My Mother," "The Flower of my Secret" and "High Heels," earning the moniker of "Almodovar's girl."

"Spanish cinema is left without one of its most iconic actresses, Marisa Paredes," the Spanish film academy said in a statement announcing the death.

"Strong, ambivalent, heartbroken, passionate, enigmatic and ultimately very human women made up the acting work of the woman from Madrid," it added.

Almodovar told public broadcaster RTVE that "it is as if I woke up from a bad dream ... I am struggling to come to terms with Marisa's death."

Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez said on X that he was "devastated" by the death of Paredes, "one of the most important actresses our country has produced."

"Her presence in cinema and theater and her commitment to democracy will be an example for future generations. A heartfelt hug to her family and loved ones. Thank you, Marisa."

Oscar-winning actor Penelope Cruz, another of Almodovar's most decorated female stars, wrote in El Pais daily that Paredes "succeeded in doing something that up to now remains very difficult for a woman. Being herself. And not apologizing for it."

Fellow Spanish film star Antonio Banderas swelled the stream of tributes on social media to the "great lady of acting." "Dear friend, you have left us too soon," he wrote.

Gilles Jacob, former president of the Cannes film festival, paid tribute to Paredes on X for her "calm grace, that gentle cheerfulness that she ignited with one look of her pale eyes."

'Gave everything' to Almodovar

Paredes was born in a working-class part of Madrid in 1946 as the country recovered from its devastating 1936-1939 civil war under the dictatorship of General Francisco Franco.

"My vocation was born with me ... but it had a lot to do with the neighborhood where I lived," close to a theater, she told the film academy.

She became a star in Spain, but her international career took off after she first worked with Almodovar in 1983 on "Dark Habits," beginning a long collaboration.

"Marisa placed full confidence in me and gave me everything," the Oscar-winning director and symbol of post-dictatorship Spain told French newspaper Liberation in 1995.

Having twice previously been nominated for Spain's Goya national film awards, Paredes was awarded an honorary Goya in 2018.

"It's a matter of taking this trade with total rigor and seriousness. It requires dedication, courage, strength: discouragement must not defeat you," she told the Academy magazine upon receiving the prize.

She also starred in international films such as "Life is Beautiful" by Italian director Roberto Benigni and "The Devil's Backbone" by Mexican Guillermo del Toro.

Paredes served as president of the Spanish Film Academy from 2000 to 2003 and never concealed her attachment to leftist and feminist causes.

She fiercely opposed Spain's participation in the U.S.-led invasion of Iraq in 2003, backed left-wing political parties and more recently spoke out against the war in Gaza.