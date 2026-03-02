Messages of support for Palestine marked Spain’s Goya Awards ceremony, the country’s most prestigious cinema event, where prominent artists and public figures demanded an end to the genocide in the Gaza Strip on Saturday.

During the red carpet arrivals in Barcelona, well-known figures wore badges bearing messages such as "Free Palestine” and "Stop the genocide,” as well as symbols expressing solidarity with Gaza.

Among those displaying messages were American actress Susan Sarandon, Spanish film director Alauda Ruiz de Azua, Spanish actresses Patricia Lopez Arnaiz and Alba Flores, singer Blanca Paloma and the host for the ceremony, actor Luis Tosar.

Sarandon praised the stance taken by the Spanish government and many of its artists on Palestine, as she accepted the International Goya Award.

She said that at a time when violence and oppression are widespread around the world, seeing Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez, along with many artists speak with clear moral conviction gives her the motivation to keep going.

Sarandon commended Spain’s support for Palestine and its critical position toward the U.S. and Israel.

Tosar addressed global tensions during the ceremony, saying, "The world is very turbulent and there are those determined to make it even more turbulent,” in remarks that included criticism of U.S. President Donald Trump.

Several artists, including Carlos Cuevas, echoed similar sentiments on the red carpet and during the ceremony, emphasizing that culture cannot remain neutral and attention must continue to focus on Gaza.

Artists repeated calls to "Stop the genocide.”

The Spanish prime minister, who attended the gala, described U.S. and Israeli attacks against Iran as "a violation of international law.”

"We, of course, reject and condemn the regime in Iran, but we must also condemn this violation of international law,” said Sanchez. "This will not benefit the region, its citizens, or the world. We want de-escalation and respect for international law.”