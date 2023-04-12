Netflix is currently in the process of developing an animated series set in the science-fiction world of "Stranger Things." This move is part of the streaming giant's efforts to expand the popular series into a broader franchise.

Netflix announced the series in a statement released on Monday, but gave no title or release date and released few details.

"We’ve always dreamed of an animated 'Stranger Things' in the vein of the Saturday morning cartoons that we grew up loving," the Duffer brothers, creators of the original "Stranger Things" series, said in the statement.

"Stranger Things" debuted on Netflix in 2016 and became the company's most-watched English language series. The show tells the story of a group of teenagers battling unusual happenings in the fictional town of Hawkins, Indiana.

Netflix had previously announced that a "Stranger Things" spinoff show was in the works and a play that will debut at London's West End in November.