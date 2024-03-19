Haliç Shipyard which has now been transformed into the Istanbul Art Museum by the Istanbul Metropolitan Municipality (IBB) hosts the world-renowned portrait of Ottoman Sultan Mehmed II, also known as Mehmed the Conqueror, painted by Italian artist Gentile Bellini after its display at the Victoria and Albert Museum in London.

The famed portrait of the sultan was painted by Bellini in 1480, a year after his arrival in the Ottoman capital Istanbul, at Mehmed's request.

Displayed as part of the "Ah Güzel Istanbul" ("Oh, Beautiful Istanbul") exhibition, the visitors will also have the chance to see the portrait of "Suleiman the Magnificent" signed by the Italian painter Cristofano Dell'Altissimo and the medallion of Mehmed the Conqueror signed by Costanzo da Ferrara until September 3.